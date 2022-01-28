USD/CHF Price Analysis: Pullback remains elusive beyond 0.9270

- USD/CHF eases from two-month high to pare weekly gains.
- Previous resistance from mid-December appears key short-term support, four-month-long horizontal area guards immediate upside.
- Bullish MACD signals, successful trend line breakout favor buyers.
USD/CHF eases from a two-month high to 0.9300 while consolidating the weekly gains during Friday’s Asian session.
In doing so, the Swiss currency (CHF) pair prints daily losses, down 0.12% intraday at the latest, for the first time in five days.
However, the quote keeps the previous day’s upside break of a descending resistance line from November, now support around 0.9270. Also keeping buyers hopeful are the bullish MACD signals.
That said, a horizontal area comprising multiple tops marked since September offers immediate headwinds to the USD/CHF prices around 0.9335-40.
It’s worth noting that the quote’s upside past 0.9340 will need validation from November’s high of 0.9373 ahead of challenging the year 2021 peak of 0.9472.
Meanwhile, the latest pullback moves aim for the previous resistance line near 0.9270, a break of which will direct USD/CHF prices towards the 0.9200 threshold.
Though, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of August-November 2021 upside and monthly low, respectively near 0.9150 and 0.9090, will challenge the pair’s downside past 0.9200.
To sum up, USD/CHF remains on the bull’s radar despite the latest pullback.
USD/CHF: Daily chart
Trend: Bullish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9302
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12%
|Today daily open
|0.9313
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.918
|Daily SMA50
|0.9209
|Daily SMA100
|0.9217
|Daily SMA200
|0.9165
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9338
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9231
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9181
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9108
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9295
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9102
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9297
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9272
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.925
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9187
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9143
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9357
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9401
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9464
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
