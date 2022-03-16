USD/CHF Price Analysis: Pullback moves eye previous resistance around 0.9385

- USD/CHF renews intraday low while extending pullback from 11-month high.
- Overbought RSI triggered consolidation but bulls remain hopeful above previous resistance line.
- Convergence of 200-DMA, 50% Fibonacci retracement appears tough nut to crack for bears.
USD/CHF takes offers to refresh intraday low around 0.9395, down 0.18% on a day heading into Wednesday’s European session.
In doing so, the Swiss currency (CHF) pair snaps a four-day winning streak that poked April 2021 levels the previous day.
However, the overbought RSI conditions triggered the quote’s pullback move towards the resistance-turned-support line from September 2021, near 0.9385 at the latest.
It’s worth noting that the USD/CHF weakness past 0.9385 will direct it to January’s high 0.9343 and then to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of April-June 2021 fall, close to 0.9264.
Should the pair bears keep reins past 0.9264, a confluence of the 200-DMA and 50% Fibo. around the 0.9200 threshold will be a tough nut to crack for them.
Meanwhile, recovery moves need to cross the previous day’s high of 0.9431 to justify the bullish MACD signals, which in turn could propel USD/CHF prices towards the year 2021 peak of 0.9472.
Following that, the 0.9500 threshold and multiple tops marked during mid-June 2020 around 0.9530-35 will be in focus.
To sum up, USD/CHF remains on the bull’s radar despite the latest pullback moves.
USD/CHF: Daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9396
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17%
|Today daily open
|0.9412
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9244
|Daily SMA50
|0.9224
|Daily SMA100
|0.9215
|Daily SMA200
|0.9199
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9432
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9372
|Previous Weekly High
|0.935
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9166
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9297
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9409
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9395
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9379
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9345
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9319
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9439
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9465
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9498
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD approaches 1.1000 as dollar drops with yields ahead of Fed
EUR/USD is heading towards 1.1000, as the US dollar remains pressured by the extended correction in the Treasury yields. The risk-on market mood amid a strong rebound in the equities and hopes for diplomacy in the Ukraine crisis is aiding the upside. US Retail Sales, Fed awaited.
GBP/USD defends gains around 1.3050, focus on Fed
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3050, stalling its sell-off as bears take a breather ahead of the critical Fed interest rate decision. The ongoing weakness in the US dollar and the yields offer support to cable amid an upbeat risk tone. Ukraine updates, US Retail Sales eyed as well.
Gold struggles near two-week low, seems vulnerable ahead of FOMC
Gold price seeks more pain below $1,907.00 ahead of the Fed’s policy announcement. The DXY and US Treasury yields are also trading lower on active risk-on impulse. A bearish crossover from 20 and 50-period EMAs adds to the downside fillers.
Dogecoin price eyes retest of $0.12 despite macro downtrend
Dogecoin price is on a massive downtrend since its all-time high in May 2021. The retracement is a result of multiple factors but the significant one is due to the flight of investors to Shiba Inu.
US Retail Sales Preview: Relentless shopper may provide dollar-selling opportunity ahead of the Fed Premium
Even war cannot stop America's shopping spree – and retail sales figures for February capture the time before Russia invaded Ukraine. There is room for an upside surprise.