USD/CHF Price Analysis: Plays around H&S’s neckline at 0.9930, more downside looks likely

- An H&S formation indicates that a bearish reversal is on its way.
- A death cross by the 50-and 200-EMA may strengthen the odds of a bearish reversal.
- The RSI (14) has shifted into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00, which adds to the downside filters.
The USD/CHF pair is hovering around the immediate support of 0.9940 in the early Tokyo session. Earlier, the asset witnessed a steep decline after surrendering the psychological support of 1.0000. Rising optimism in market spirit resulted in a significant decline in safe-haven’s appeal.
The US dollar index (DXY) is oscillating below the crucial hurdle of 111.00 while the 10-year US Treasury yields nosedived to 4.10% amid an improved risk profile.
On an hourly scale, the asset has formed a Head and Shoulder (H&S) chart pattern, which indicates a bearish reversal after a downside break of the neckline placed near 0.9930. The chart pattern illustrates a tad longer inventory adjustment in which inventory shifts from institutional investors to retail participants.
The 50-and 200-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) are on the verge of delivering a death cross at around 1.0000, which will add to the downside filters.
Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00, which indicates more weakness ahead.
Should the asset drops below the previous week’s low at 0.9922, the Swiss franc bulls will get stronger and will push the major to the downside towards October 7 low at 0.9878, followed by October 3 low at 0.9832.
On the contrary, the greenback bulls could regain strength if the asset Monday’s high at 1.0007, which will send the major toward October 13 high at 1.0074. A breach of the latter will send the asset toward Friday’s high at 1.0148.
USD/CHF hourly chart
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9951
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0063
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.63
|Today daily open
|1.0014
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9934
|Daily SMA50
|0.9783
|Daily SMA100
|0.9722
|Daily SMA200
|0.9576
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0032
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9944
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0148
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9919
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9966
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.948
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9998
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9978
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9962
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9909
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9874
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.005
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0085
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0137
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
