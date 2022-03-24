- USD/CHF is juggling in a range of 0.9295-0.9356 on descending triangle formation.
- The 50 and 200-period EMAs are overlapping each other.
- The major is likely to expose to 61.8% Fibo retracement at 0.9270.
The USD/CHF pair is oscillating in a narrow range of 0.9295-0.9356 after sensing significant bids near Monday’s low at 0.9294. The pair has been plunging from the last week after registering a fresh yearly high at 0.9460.
On an hourly scale, USD/CHF has been bounced sharply after sensing ground near 50% Fibonacci retracement (placed from monthly low at 0.9150 to March 16 high at 0.9460) at 0.9307. The asset is auctioning in a descending triangle formation in which the downside remains capped while the asset updates its highs after some intervals until it breaks. The downside of the descending triangle formation is capped around Monday’s low at 0.9294 while the downward trending trendline is placed from Tuesday’s high at 0.9376.
The 50 and 200-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) are overlapping each other, which signals a consolidation ahead.
Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has entered into a consolidation range of 40.00-60.00.
Should the asset violate Wednesday’s high at 0.9358, the major will be driven towards 23.6% Fibo retracement at 0.9388. Breach of the latter will expose the greenback bulls to March 15 high at 0.9432.
On the flip side, if the asset drops below Monday’s low at 0.9294, bears may get control and the pair will slip face 61.8% Fibo retracement at 0.9270, followed by March 2 high at 0.9240.
USD/CHF hourly chart
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.932
|Today Daily Change
|0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|0.9305
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9287
|Daily SMA50
|0.9241
|Daily SMA100
|0.9228
|Daily SMA200
|0.921
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9358
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9301
|Previous Weekly High
|0.946
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9314
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9297
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9323
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9336
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9285
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9265
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9228
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9342
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9378
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9398
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
