USD/CHF Price Analysis: Oversold RSI check sellers below 0.9700

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CHF pauses after four-day declines.
  • Sustained trading below a five-week-old trend line keeps sellers hopeful.
  • April 24 high becomes the key upside barrier.

USD/CHF extends fall below multi-day rising trend line while flashing 0.9653 as a quote during the early Friday. Even so, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of March month fall restricts the pair’s immediate downside amid oversold RSI conditions.

As a result, USD/CHF prices can bounce to the support-turned-resistance line around 0.9690. However, further upside depends upon how well the buyers dominate past-50% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.9700.

Even in that case, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, near 0.9750, as well may multiple tops since April 06 just around 0.9800 will keep the bulls in check.

On the downside, a sustained break below 0.9650 immediate support can aim for mid-April bottom surrounding 0.9595/90 as well as 0.9580 ahead of targeting March month low near 0.9500.

USD/CHF four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9653
Today Daily Change -2 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.02%
Today daily open 0.9655
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9703
Daily SMA50 0.9654
Daily SMA100 0.9698
Daily SMA200 0.9794
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9759
Previous Daily Low 0.9639
Previous Weekly High 0.9803
Previous Weekly Low 0.9656
Previous Monthly High 0.9803
Previous Monthly Low 0.9595
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9685
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9713
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9609
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9564
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9489
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.973
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9805
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.985

 

 

