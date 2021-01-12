USD/CHF Price Analysis: Near-term bias seem tilted in favour of bullish traders

- USD/CHF edged lower on Tuesday and retreated further from the 0.8915-20 supply zone.
- Positive technical indicators favour bullish traders and support prospects for further gains.
- A sustained move beyond trend-channel resistance is needed to confirm the positive bias.
The USD/CHF pair witnessed some selling on Tuesday and eroded a part of the previous day's positive move to the 0.8915-20 supply zone, or one-month tops. The mentioned region coincided with the top boundary of a one-week-old ascending channel and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
The subsequent slide, however, remained limited and the USD/CHF pair, so far, has managed to hold its neck above the 50-hour SMA/trend-channel confluence support, around the 0.8885-80 region. A convincing break below will suggest that the corrective bounce has run out of the steam and turn the pair vulnerable.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly/daily charts have been struggling to gain any meaningful traction but are holding in the positive territory. This makes it prudent to wait for sustained weakness below the trend-channel support before traders start positioning for the resumption of the prior downtrend.
The USD/CHF pair might then accelerate the downfall towards the 0.8815-10 intermediate support. Some follow-through selling below the 0.8800 mark will set the stage for a slide back towards challenging multi-year lows, around the 0.8760-55 region.
On the flip side, the 0.8915-20 region might continue to act as an immediate strong resistance, which if cleared decisively will be seen as a fresh trigger for bulls. This, in turn, should pave the way for additional gains and has the potential to push the USD/CHF pair further towards reclaiming the key 0.9000 psychological mark.
USD/CHF 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8898
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|0.89
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8855
|Daily SMA50
|0.8967
|Daily SMA100
|0.905
|Daily SMA200
|0.9265
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.892
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8849
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8885
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8758
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9093
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8794
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8893
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8876
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.886
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8819
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8788
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8931
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8961
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9002
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
