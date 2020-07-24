USD/CHF Price Analysis: March swing low is the next relevant target for bears

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CHF has already confirmed a bearish break below a multi-month-old descending channel.
  • Extremely oversold conditions warrant some caution before positioning for any further declines.
  • The pair still seems vulnerable to break below the 0.9200 mark and retest March swing lows.

The USD/CHF pair added to this week's heavy losses and continued losing ground on the last trading day of the week. The downward momentum dragged the pair to its lowest level since March 9, around the 0.9230 region.

The pair already seems to have confirmed a fresh bearish break through a three-month-old downward sloping channel and hence, seems vulnerable to slide further. However, extremely oversold conditions on short-term charts warrant some caution before positioning for any further near-term depreciating move.

That said, the pair still seems vulnerable to break below the 0.9200 mark and retest March monthly swing lows, around the 0.9180 region. Hence, any recovery attempt might still be seen as a selling opportunity and is likely to remain capped near the trend-channel support breakpoint, around the 0.9300 mark.

Meanwhile, some follow-through selling below the 0.9180 area will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. This, in turn, should pave the way for an extension of the bearish trajectory further towards testing the 0.9100 round-figure mark.

USD/CHF daily chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9237
Today Daily Change -0.0017
Today Daily Change % -0.18
Today daily open 0.9254
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9412
Daily SMA50 0.9514
Daily SMA100 0.9588
Daily SMA200 0.9695
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9303
Previous Daily Low 0.9246
Previous Weekly High 0.9468
Previous Weekly Low 0.937
Previous Monthly High 0.9651
Previous Monthly Low 0.9376
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9268
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9281
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9232
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.921
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9175
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.929
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9325
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9348

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

