USD/CHF Price Analysis: Looks to Fed minutes for clear direction below 0.9000

- USD/CHF edges higher within weekly symmetrical triangle, mildly bid for third consecutive day.
- Firmer RSI suggests upside break of immediate triangle but five-week-old resistance line, 200-SMA will test Swiss pair buyers.
- Multiple levels to challenge bears before directing them to YTD low marked in June.
USD/CHF retreats from intraday high but defends a three-day winning streak around 0.8970 heading into Wednesday’s European session. In doing so, the Swiss Franc (CHF) eases from a one-week-old symmetrical triangle.
That said, the gradually improving RSI (14) line and the higher low formation suggest the USD/CHF pair’s likely break of the immediate triangle towards the north, which in turn will direct prices toward a downward-sloping resistance line from May 31, around the 0.9000 threshold.
In a case where the quote crosses the 0.9000 hurdle, the 200-SMA level surrounding 0.9010 and Friday’s top near 0.9020 will act as the final defense of the bears before directing the prices toward the previous monthly high of near 0.9120.
Meanwhile, the stated triangle’s bottom line restricts immediate downside near 0.8950 ahead of an ascending support line stretched from mid-June, close to 0.8925 by the press time.
Even if the quote breaks the 0.8925 support, June’s low surrounding the 0.8900 round figure and 0.8850 may prod the USD/CHF bears ahead of highlighting the Year-To-Date low of 0.8820.
Overall, USD/CHF is likely to remain sidelined even if a short-term upside is expected. Even so, today’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes for the June meeting will be crucial to watch for clear directions.
Also read: USD/CHF oscillates in a range below 50-day SMA, focus remains on FOMC meeting minutes
USD/CHF: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8972
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|0.8971
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8984
|Daily SMA50
|0.8984
|Daily SMA100
|0.908
|Daily SMA200
|0.9295
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8975
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8946
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9017
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8912
|Previous Monthly High
|0.912
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8902
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8964
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8957
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8953
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8935
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8924
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8982
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8993
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9011
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
