USD/CHF Price Analysis: Looks set to drop further towards 0.9150

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CHF remains pressured below 200-SMA, refreshes intraday low.
  • RSI retreat adds to the bearish bias targeting monthly support.
  • Weekly resistance line also challenges buyers before the double tops around 0.9370.

USD/CHF takes offers to refresh intraday low to 0.9193, down 0.16% on a day, during early Thursday. In doing so, the Swiss currency (CHF) pair stays depressed below 200-SMA.

Given the RSI retreat and multiple failures to cross the key SMA, not to forget crossing the weekly resistance line, USD/CHF is ready for further declines towards an upward sloping support line from early November, around 0.9150.

On an immediate basis, a horizontal area from November 05, near 0.9170-75, restricts short-term sellers.

Meanwhile, recovery moves need to cross not only the 200-SMA level of 0.9210 but also the stated resistance line, close to 0.9225, to convince buyers.

Even so, double tops marked during September and November around 0.9370 will be a crucial hurdle to watch.

USD/CHF: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9189
Today Daily Change -0.0019
Today Daily Change % -0.21%
Today daily open 0.9208
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9235
Daily SMA50 0.9232
Daily SMA100 0.92
Daily SMA200 0.9181
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9218
Previous Daily Low 0.9169
Previous Weekly High 0.9374
Previous Weekly Low 0.9218
Previous Monthly High 0.9374
Previous Monthly Low 0.9088
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9199
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9188
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9179
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.915
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.913
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9227
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9247
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9276

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD advances towards 1.1350 as US dollar drops with yields

EUR/USD advances towards 1.1350 as US dollar drops with yields

EUR/USD is rising towards 1.1350, rebounding amid a broad decline in the US dollar, as Treasury yields weaken. The risk sentiment remains tepid amid looming inflation and Omicron variant concerns. Investors digest Powell's hawkish view ahead of ECB-speak and US data. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Bulls testing critical resistance in bearish environment

GBP/USD: Bulls testing critical resistance in bearish environment

GBP/USD bulls are climbing towards a 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the lastest bearish hourly impulse. The price is meeting a meanwhile resistance that could see the correction phase-out and lead to a downside continuation. The resistance area is reinforced by a 23.6% Fibonacci level as well. 

GBP/USD News

Gold recovery needs acceptance above critical $1,792 barrier

Gold recovery needs acceptance above critical $1,792 barrier

Gold price is building on Wednesday’s rebound, as bulls remain hopeful amid renewed fears over the Omicron covid variant after the US detected one case of the new strain and remains poised to extend the mask mandate.

Gold News

Shiba Inu price edges closer to another 50% upswing

Shiba Inu price edges closer to another 50% upswing

Shiba Inu price looks ready for a reversal as it enters a crucial support area that is likely to trigger a massive uptrend. This move has a high chance of occurrence as it allows sidelined buyers who missed the initial run-up to get in on the next leg-up.

Read more

Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!

Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!

Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you? 

Subscribe now!

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures