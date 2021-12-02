USD/CHF Price Analysis: Looks set to drop further towards 0.9150

- USD/CHF remains pressured below 200-SMA, refreshes intraday low.
- RSI retreat adds to the bearish bias targeting monthly support.
- Weekly resistance line also challenges buyers before the double tops around 0.9370.
USD/CHF takes offers to refresh intraday low to 0.9193, down 0.16% on a day, during early Thursday. In doing so, the Swiss currency (CHF) pair stays depressed below 200-SMA.
Given the RSI retreat and multiple failures to cross the key SMA, not to forget crossing the weekly resistance line, USD/CHF is ready for further declines towards an upward sloping support line from early November, around 0.9150.
On an immediate basis, a horizontal area from November 05, near 0.9170-75, restricts short-term sellers.
Meanwhile, recovery moves need to cross not only the 200-SMA level of 0.9210 but also the stated resistance line, close to 0.9225, to convince buyers.
Even so, double tops marked during September and November around 0.9370 will be a crucial hurdle to watch.
USD/CHF: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9189
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21%
|Today daily open
|0.9208
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9235
|Daily SMA50
|0.9232
|Daily SMA100
|0.92
|Daily SMA200
|0.9181
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9218
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9169
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9374
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9218
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9374
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9088
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9199
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9188
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9179
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.915
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.913
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9227
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9247
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9276
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
