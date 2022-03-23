USD/CHF Price Analysis: Keeps bounce off 21-day EMA above 0.9300

  • USD/CHF remains mildly bid while keeping the week-start rebound from short-term key EMA.
  • Strong RSI hints at another attempt to cross 0.9375 hurdle, 50% Fibonacci retracement will test bears below 21-day EMA.

USD/CHF picks up bids to renew intraday high around 0.9337 during Wednesday’s Asian session.

That said, the Swiss currency (CHF) pair portrayed a volatile move on Tuesday with an initial run-up to 0.9373 before ending the day on a negative note around 0.9330.

Even so, the quote holds onto Monday’s U-turn from the 21-day EMA amid firmer RSI conditions, not overbought, which in turn signals further upside for the USD/CHF prices.

Hence, the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of January-March advances, near 0.9375, lure short-term buyers ahead of the monthly peak of 0.9460.

It should be noted that the 0.9400 threshold will act as an intermediate halt during the rise.

On the contrary, a daily close below the 21-day EMA level near 0.9300 will recall the USD/CHF bears.

Following that, the 50% Fibonacci retracement level surrounding 0.9275 and 61.8% Fibo. of 0.9232 will test the downside momentum ahead of the key support line from January, near 0.9180 at the latest.

USD/CHF: Daily chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9337
Today Daily Change 0.0008
Today Daily Change % 0.09%
Today daily open 0.9329
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9281
Daily SMA50 0.9237
Daily SMA100 0.9226
Daily SMA200 0.9209
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9376
Previous Daily Low 0.9314
Previous Weekly High 0.946
Previous Weekly Low 0.9314
Previous Monthly High 0.9297
Previous Monthly Low 0.915
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9338
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9352
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9303
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9278
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9241
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9365
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9402
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9427

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

