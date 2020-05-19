USD/CHF Price Analysis: Justifies Monday’s Doji with mild gains above 0.9700

  • USD/CHF carries recovery gains from 50-day SMA.
  • Medium-term triangle’s resistance, 200-day SMA stand strong to check the bulls.
  • Triangle support, monthly bottom add to the support.

USD/CHF prints mild gains of around 0.10% while flashing 0.9724 as a quote during the early Tuesday’s trading. In doing so, the pair extends its bounces off 50-day SMA while justifying the previous day’s Bullish candlestick formation.

Even so, the resistance line of an eight-week-old symmetrical triangle, around 0.9758/60, followed by a 200-day SMA level of 0.9787, become tough nuts to crack for the bulls.

In a case where the buyers dominate past-0.9787, April top near 0.9800 can validate further rise toward March monthly high close to 0.9900.

Meanwhile, a daily closing below 50-day SMA level of 0.9685 can fetch the quote back to the triangle’s support line, at 0.9625 now.

Though, the pair’s sustained fall below 0.9625 can quickly challenge the monthly bottom close to 0.9590/85.

USD/CHF daily chart

Trend: Sideways

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9724
Today Daily Change 12 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.12%
Today daily open 0.9712
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9714
Daily SMA50 0.9679
Daily SMA100 0.9687
Daily SMA200 0.9787
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9761
Previous Daily Low 0.9677
Previous Weekly High 0.9755
Previous Weekly Low 0.9665
Previous Monthly High 0.9803
Previous Monthly Low 0.9595
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9709
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9729
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9672
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9632
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9588
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9757
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9801
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9841

 

 

