USD/CHF Price Analysis: Hovers inside weekly trading range above 0.9200

- USD/CHF pares intraday losses inside a 40-pip weekly trading range.
- Firmer Momentum line, multiple supports keep buyers hopeful.
USD/CHF picks up bids to trim intraday losses around 0.9245 ahead of Wednesday’s European session.
In doing so, the Swiss currency pair remains firmer on a weekly basis while staying inside a one-week-old trading area.
That said, the quote’s latest rebound eyes the stated range’s upper line, around 0.9260 but any further upside will be challenged by multiple lows marked during late January around 0.9300.
Should the USD/CHF prices rally beyond 0.9300, a run-up towards the last month’s peak of 0.9343 can’t be ruled out.
Alternatively, an upward sloping trend line from January 24 joins the aforementioned range’s lower line to highlights 0.9225 as the short-term key support.
Following that, 100-SMA and 200-SMA, respectively near 0.9215 and 0.9190, will challenge the USD/CHF pair.
Also acting as a downside filter is the monthly low near 0.9180-75.
To sum up, the gradually rising Momentum line and multiple challenges for the USD/CHF bears make it easier for the bulls to keep reins.
USD/CHF: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional impotant levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9246
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|0.925
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9198
|Daily SMA50
|0.9201
|Daily SMA100
|0.9217
|Daily SMA200
|0.917
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9263
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9226
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9343
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9177
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9343
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9092
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9249
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.924
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9229
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9209
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9192
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9266
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9283
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9304
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
