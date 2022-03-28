- The USD/CHF reached a daily high around 0.9381, retreated towards 0.9340s late in the European session.
- Despite falling US Treasury yields, the US Dollar Index remains above the 99.00 mark.
- USD/CHF Price Forecast: Upward biased, though a break above 0.9381 would further cement the bias.
The USD/CHF keeps buoyant after a positive Asian and European session, which witnessed the greenback’s strength, pushing the pair up to the daily high around 0.9381, but of late retreated just over January 31 daily high, which sits at 0.9342. At the time of writing, the USD/CHF is trading at 0.9353.
Reflection of the abovementioned about the buck, the US Dollar Index is advancing 0.27%, up at 99.068. The 10-year US Treasury yield is losing one basis point, at 2.462%, putting a lid on the USD/CHF gains, as bulls were aiming towards the 0.9400 mark, though as yields retreated, so did the buck.
Overnight, the USD/CHF surged from the first tick of the Asian session until the mid-European one, when some USD selling pressure entered around the daily highs, pushing the pair towards the 200-hour simple moving average (SMA) at 0.9339.
USD/CHF Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The daily chart depicts the USD/CHF as upward biased. Also, the 1-hour chart shows that USD/CHF traders leaned over the confluence of the March 24 daily high and the 200-hour SMA, a demand zone, that lifted the pair above the 0.9340s.
The USD/CHF first resistance would be an upslope trendline, drawn from the beginning of March 2022, which passes around 0.9360-65. Once cleared, the next resistance would be the daily high at 0.9381, followed by the 0.9400 mark.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9353
|Today Daily Change
|0.0060
|Today Daily Change %
|0.65
|Today daily open
|0.9293
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9292
|Daily SMA50
|0.9248
|Daily SMA100
|0.9231
|Daily SMA200
|0.9211
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9314
|Previous Daily Low
|0.926
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9376
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.926
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9297
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9281
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9293
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9264
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9236
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9211
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9318
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9342
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9371
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
