USD/CHF Price Analysis: Hits one-month highs, bolstering bullish setup

  • USD/CHF hits a multi-week high, validating daily RSI's bullish divergence. 
  • The MACD indicator shows strengthening of bullish momentum. 

USD/CHF jumped to 0.9180 on Tuesday – the highest level since Aug. 12. 

The uptick has bolstered the immediate bullish view put forward by the positive divergence of the 14-day relative strength confirmed last week. 

The MACD histogram now prints higher bars above the zero line – a sign the upward move is gathering steam. The 5- and 10-day simple moving averages are also beginning to trend north, indicating a bullish setup. 

As such, the pair looks set to test resistance at 0.9242 (Aug. 3 high), which, if breached, would shift the focus to the former support-turned-hurdle at 0.9362 (July 9 low). 

A close below the 10-day SMA, currently at 0.91, would invalidate the bullish bias. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9178
Today Daily Change 0.0016
Today Daily Change % 0.17
Today daily open 0.9162
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9098
Daily SMA50 0.9218
Daily SMA100 0.9422
Daily SMA200 0.9566
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.917
Previous Daily Low 0.9121
Previous Weekly High 0.9163
Previous Weekly Low 0.8999
Previous Monthly High 0.9242
Previous Monthly Low 0.8999
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9151
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9139
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9132
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9102
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9083
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9181
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.92
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.923

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

