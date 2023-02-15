- USD/CHF faced solid resistance at around 0.9260s, the top of a trading range.
- The USD/CHF pair is neutral-downward biased from a daily chart perspective.
- In the short term, the USD/CHF might fall to the bottom of the range, below 0.9200.
The US Dollar (USD) continued to strengthen vs. the Swiss Franc (CHF) on Wednesday, bolstered by US economic data that supported speculations for further aggression by the Federal Reserve (Fed). Also, Fed officials' hawkish commentary increased the likelihood of rates being hiked above the 5% threshold. Hence, the USD/CHF is trading at 0.9239 after hitting a daily low of 0.9209.
The USD/CHF pair daily chart portrays the major as neutral to downward biased, though it appears to have bottomed at around the YTD low at 0.9059, and since that day, the pair edged towards 0.9290. The USD/CHF traded sideways within the 0.9130-0.9260 range, unable to conquer the 0.9300 figure, which, once cleared, could open the door to test the long-term daily Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at around 0.9397, 0.9460.
In the short term, as shown by the 4-hour chart, the USD/CHF is range-bound, seesawing around the top of the range at 0.9260, with sellers leaning into that area. If the USD/CHF tumbles below the confluence of the 20/50-Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 0.9214/21, that would send the USD/CHF pair sliding toward the 0.9200 figure before reaching the lows of February 14 at 0.9135. A decisive breach and the 0.9100 figure would be put into play.
USD/CHF 4-Hour chart
USD/CHF Key technical levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9238
|Today Daily Change
|0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25
|Today daily open
|0.9215
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9202
|Daily SMA50
|0.9258
|Daily SMA100
|0.951
|Daily SMA200
|0.9598
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9234
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9138
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9291
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.916
|Previous Monthly High
|0.941
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9085
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9197
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9175
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9157
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9099
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9061
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9254
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9292
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.935
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD licks its wounds near 0.6900 ahead of Aussie employment data
AUD/USD consolidates the biggest daily loss in a fortnight at weekly low. Strong US data saw Treasury bond yields, US Dollar run-up. RBA’s Lowe fails to impress hawks despite signaling inflation fears.
EUR/USD pressured below 1.0700 and at risk of falling further Premium
EUR/USD fell to 1.0660 on Tuesday, recovering just modestly ahead of the daily close. Soft Euro Zone data and upbeat United States one skewed the risk to the downside in a risk-averse environment.
Gold bears remain keen on $1,825
Gold price was pressured on a firmer US Dollar on Wednesday. The United States Retail sales jump 3% in January, smashing expectations despite an inflation increase that might have otherwise kept consumers' hands in their pockets.
Fantom: Newfound momentum suggests FTM is on its way to $1
Fantom price is up 18% after enduring last week's largest mudslide of the year. The 18% decline witnessed earlier in February was catalyzed from the $0.56 resistance level. However, the bulls have gained enough momentum to challenge this barrier.
What does the new BoJ Governor mean for the yen?
On February 14, the Japanese government officially nominated Kazuo Ueda for taking the helm at the Bank of Japan when Haruhiko Kuroda steps down in April. This has left investors scratching their heads to figure out whether and when the BoJ will scale back its ultra-loose monetary policy.