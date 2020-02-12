USD/CHF Price Analysis: Greenback vulnerable below 0.9770 vs. Swiss franc

  • USD/CHF broke below a rising wedge formation weakening the spot in the medium term.
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 0.9730 support.  
 

USD/CHF daily chart

 
USD/CHF is retracing down from the 2020 highs while the quote is trading below the 100/200-day simple moving averages suggesting an overall bearish bias.
 

USD/CHF four-hour chart

 
USD/CHF broke below a rising wedge formation suggesting that the spot might be running out of steam. The sellers broke below the 0.9770 support on a daily basis weakening USD/CHF and putting it at risk to further losses towards the 0.9730 and 0.9710 price levels. Resistance is now seen near 0.9770 and the 0.9800 figure. 
 
 
 
Resistance: 0.9770, 0.9800, 0.9830
Support: 0.9730, 0.9710, 0.9675
 
 

Additional key levels

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9761
Today Daily Change 0.0006
Today Daily Change % 0.06
Today daily open 0.9755
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9702
Daily SMA50 0.9748
Daily SMA100 0.9839
Daily SMA200 0.987
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9789
Previous Daily Low 0.975
Previous Weekly High 0.9782
Previous Weekly Low 0.9629
Previous Monthly High 0.9768
Previous Monthly Low 0.9613
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9765
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9774
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.974
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9726
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9701
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9779
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9804
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9818

 

 

