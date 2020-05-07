USD/CHF Price Analysis: Greenback retraces to 0.9730 vs. Swiss franc

  • USD/CHF dips down after the London close. 
  • Support can be seen near the 0.9720 level
 

USD/CHF daily chart

 
USD/CHF is trading down on the day after rejecting the 0.9800 figure and the 200 SMA on the daily chart.  
 

USD/CHF four-hour chart

 
 
After a sharp advance, the spot is retracing below the 0.9745 resistance level while holding above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. However, the bulls remain in control and a retest of 0.9745 and the 0.9800 figure remain on the cards in the medium-term. Support is seen near 0.9720, 0.9700 and 0.9650 levels. 
 
 

Additional key levels 

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9732
Today Daily Change -0.0018
Today Daily Change % -0.18
Today daily open 0.975
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9692
Daily SMA50 0.9647
Daily SMA100 0.9693
Daily SMA200 0.9789
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9759
Previous Daily Low 0.9721
Previous Weekly High 0.98
Previous Weekly Low 0.9589
Previous Monthly High 0.9803
Previous Monthly Low 0.9595
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9745
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9736
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9728
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9706
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9691
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9766
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9781
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9803

 

 

