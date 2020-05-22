USD/CHF Price Analysis: Greenback recovers from May’s lows, trades above 0.9700 figure vs. Swiss franc

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/CHF is trading up above the 0.9700 figure.
  • USD/CHF remains very choppy with potential breakouts in both directions. 
 

USD/CHF daily chart

 
USD/CHF is trading above the 0.9700 figure and below the 50/100 SMAs on the daily chart. However, the overall picture remains quite choppy for the dollar/swiss. 
 
 

USD/CHF four-hour chart

 
USD/CHF is trading up while above the main SMAs. The spot recovered from the May’s lows. However, since the market is so choppy there is little directional bias. Bullish attempts may find resistance near the 0.9745 and 0.9780 levels near the current monthly highs. On the other hand, a daily close below the 0.9700 figure would be seen as bearish with the potential of a retest of the May’s lows on the cards. 
  

Additional key levels 

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9716
Today Daily Change 0.0011
Today Daily Change % 0.11
Today daily open 0.9705
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9709
Daily SMA50 0.9696
Daily SMA100 0.9687
Daily SMA200 0.9786
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9713
Previous Daily Low 0.9645
Previous Weekly High 0.9755
Previous Weekly Low 0.9665
Previous Monthly High 0.9803
Previous Monthly Low 0.9595
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9687
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9671
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9662
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.962
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9594
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.973
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9756
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9798

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

