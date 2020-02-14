USD/CHF bulls are keeping the market above the 0.9800 figure.

The rising wedge pattern can limit extra gains on USD/CHF.

USD/CHF daily chart

USD/CHF is easing after hitting new 2020 highs this Friday. The quote is trading below the 100/200-day simple moving averages suggesting an overall bearish bias.

USD/CHF four-hour chart

The market broke above the 0.9800 figure and the rising wedge upper trendline. If bulls maintain the market above the 0.9800 figure it would be considered a bullish sign which can lead to further gains towards the 0.9830 and 0.9850 levels. On the flip side, a daily close below the 0.9800 figure could see a re-integration of the wedge with a potential decline towards the 0.9770 level.

Resistance: 0.9830, 0.9850, 0.9870

Support: 0.9800, 0.9770, 0.9730

Additional key levels