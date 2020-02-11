USD/CHF Price Analysis: Greenback hangs near 2020 highs vs. Swiss franc

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/CHF formed a rising wedge pattern suggesting potential bullish exhaustion in the medium term.
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 0.9770 support.  
 

USD/CHF daily chart

 
USD/CHF is pulling back down mildly from the 2020 highs while the spot is trading below the 100/200-day simple moving averages suggesting an overall bearish momentum.
 

USD/CHF four-hour chart

 
Dollar/Swiss is trading in a rising wedge formation suggesting that bulls might be running out of steam. If the sellers break the 0.9770 support on a daily basis, the quote could pull back down towards the 0.9730 and 0.9710 price levels. Conversely, if the bulls surpass the 0.9800 figure the quote could continue trending to the upside towards the 0.9830/50 levels. 
 
 
Resistance: 0.9800, 0.9830, 0.9850
Support: 0.9770, 0.9730, 0.9710
 
 

Additional key levels

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9778
Today Daily Change 0.0006
Today Daily Change % 0.06
Today daily open 0.9772
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9698
Daily SMA50 0.975
Daily SMA100 0.984
Daily SMA200 0.9872
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9785
Previous Daily Low 0.9763
Previous Weekly High 0.9782
Previous Weekly Low 0.9629
Previous Monthly High 0.9768
Previous Monthly Low 0.9613
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9777
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9771
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9762
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9751
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.974
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9784
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9795
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9806

 

 

