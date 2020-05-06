USD/CHF Price Analysis: Greenback en route to April highs vs. Swiss franc

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/CHF is up on broad-based USD dynamics. 
  • The spot is nearing the April highs near the 0.9800 figure.
 

USD/CHF daily chart

 
 
USD/CHF is nearing the 0.9800 figure while trading below the 200 SMA but above the 50/100 SMAs suggesting a mixed picture in the medium-term. 
 

USD/CHF four-hour chart

 
 
The spot is challenging the 0.9745 resistance while trading above the main SMAs as the quote is heading towards the April highs near the 0.9800 figure. Support can be seen near the 0.9700 figure followed by the 0.9650 level.
 

Additional key levels 

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9754
Today Daily Change 0.0028
Today Daily Change % 0.29
Today daily open 0.9726
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.969
Daily SMA50 0.9648
Daily SMA100 0.9693
Daily SMA200 0.979
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9735
Previous Daily Low 0.9646
Previous Weekly High 0.98
Previous Weekly Low 0.9589
Previous Monthly High 0.9803
Previous Monthly Low 0.9595
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9701
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.968
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.967
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9613
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9581
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9759
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9791
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9848

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

