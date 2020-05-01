USD/CHF Price Analysis: Greenback down vs. Swiss franc, challenges 0.9600 figure

USD/CHF starts May on the defensive amidst USD weakness.

The level to beat for bears is the 0.9600 figure.

USD/CHF daily chart

USD/CHF is trading below the main SMAs on the daily chart as the US Dollar Index is down across the board. The spot is testing a swing low located near the 0.9600 level.

USD/CHF four-hour chart

Dollar/Swiss is challenging the 0.9600 figure as the market trades below the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. Bears remain firmly in control with little to no hope of a significant pullback for now. A break below the 0.9600 figure should attract further selling to lower levels with bears setting their eyes on the 0.9550 and 0.9450 price levels.

Additional key levels