USD/CHF Price Analysis: Greenback down vs. Swiss franc, challenges 0.9600 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/CHF starts May on the defensive amidst USD weakness. 
  • The level to beat for bears is the 0.9600 figure.  
 

USD/CHF daily chart

 
 
USD/CHF is trading below the main SMAs on the daily chart as the US Dollar Index is down across the board. The spot is testing a swing low located near the 0.9600 level.
 

USD/CHF four-hour chart

 
Dollar/Swiss is challenging the 0.9600 figure as the market trades below the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. Bears remain firmly in control with little to no hope of a significant pullback for now. A break below the 0.9600 figure should attract further selling to lower levels with bears setting their eyes on the 0.9550 and 0.9450 price levels. 
  

Additional key levels 

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9602
Today Daily Change -0.0053
Today Daily Change % -0.55
Today daily open 0.9655
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9703
Daily SMA50 0.9654
Daily SMA100 0.9698
Daily SMA200 0.9794
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9759
Previous Daily Low 0.9639
Previous Weekly High 0.9803
Previous Weekly Low 0.9656
Previous Monthly High 0.9803
Previous Monthly Low 0.9595
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9685
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9713
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9609
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9564
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9489
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.973
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9805
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.985

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

