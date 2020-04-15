USD/CHF Price Analysis: Greenback bounces back, challenges 0.9700 figure vs. Swiss franc

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/CHF challenges the 0.9700 figure and the 50/100SMA on the four-hour chart.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 0.9700 resistance.
 
 

USD/CHF daily chart

 
 
USD/CHF is trading below the 100/200 SMAs on the daily chart but above the 50 SMA, suggesting a mixed picture. On the macroeconomic side of things, US Retail Sales plummet by 8.7% in March.
 

USD/CHF four-hour chart

 
Dollar/Swiss is challenging the 0.9700 figure near the 50/100 SMAs on the four-hour chart. The spot had a nice boost this Wednesday, however, bulls will need to capitalize on it on a clear break above the 0.9700 level en route towards the 0.9800 and 0.9900 figures. Support can be expected near the 0.9650 and 0.9600 levels.  
  

Additional key levels

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9685
Today Daily Change 0.0083
Today Daily Change % 0.86
Today daily open 0.9602
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9707
Daily SMA50 0.9674
Daily SMA100 0.9721
Daily SMA200 0.9803
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.968
Previous Daily Low 0.9596
Previous Weekly High 0.9798
Previous Weekly Low 0.9641
Previous Monthly High 0.9902
Previous Monthly Low 0.9183
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9628
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9648
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9572
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9542
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9488
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9656
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.971
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.974

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD falls below 1.09 amid damp mood, mixed US retail sales

EUR/USD falls below 1.09 amid damp mood, mixed US retail sales

EUR/USD is below 1.09 as the market mood sours and the safe-haven dollar gains ground. US retail sales missed the headline but beat on core measures. The NY Fed Manufacturing Index collapsed to -78.2

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD tumbles below 1.25 amid dollar strength, coronavirus concerns

GBP/USD tumbles below 1.25 amid dollar strength, coronavirus concerns

GBP/USD is trading well below 1.25, down over 100 pips. The UK government is considering extending the lockdown and Brexit talks are set to resume. Speculation about the real extent of COVID-19 deaths is rife. US data has been mixed.

GBP/USD News

Bank of Canada leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected

Bank of Canada leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected

In a widely expected decision, the Bank of Canada on Wednesday announced that it left its policy rate unchanged at 0.25% at its April policy meeting.

Read more

Gold corrects further from multi-year tops, downside seems limited

Gold corrects further from multi-year tops, downside seems limited

Gold refreshed daily lows, around the $1708-07 region in the last hour, albeit lacked any follow-through and quickly bounced back to the $1715 region.

Gold News

WTI tumbles 3% to fresh 18-year lows near $19.20

WTI tumbles 3% to fresh 18-year lows near $19.20

WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) collapsed to the lowest levels since February 2002 at $19.21 in a matter of a few minutes earlier this Wednesday.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures