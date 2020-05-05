USD/CHF Price Analysis: Greenback battling with the 0.9700 figure vs. US dollar

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/CHF challenges the 0.9700 figure and the 100 SMA on the daily chart. 
  • USD/CHF rebounds from April’s lows but stays within familiar ranges. 
 

USD/CHF daily chart

 
 
USD/CHF is challenging the 0.9700 figure and the 100 SMA on the daily chart as the DXY uptick is lifting dollar/swiss but still within familiar ranges. 
 

USD/CHF four-hour chart

 
The spot is challenging the 50, 100 and 200 SMAs on the four-hour chart while attempting to settle above the 0.9700 figure. The spot is bouncing from the April’s lows and proving USD/CHF closes the day above 0.9700 more upside can be seen. On the flip side, support can emerge near 0.9650 and the 0.9600 figure.  
 

Additional key levels 

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9697
Today Daily Change 0.0044
Today Daily Change % 0.46
Today daily open 0.9653
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9689
Daily SMA50 0.9648
Daily SMA100 0.9694
Daily SMA200 0.9791
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9663
Previous Daily Low 0.9609
Previous Weekly High 0.98
Previous Weekly Low 0.9589
Previous Monthly High 0.9803
Previous Monthly Low 0.9595
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9643
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.963
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.962
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9588
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9567
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9674
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9696
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9728

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD bounces amid a better market mood, ISM data

EUR/USD bounces amid a better market mood, ISM data

EUR/USD has recovered from the blow it received from Germany's court ruling and rises alongside stock markets. The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI beat expectations with 41.8, yet the employment component tumbled to 30. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2450 amid a mixed market mood

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2450 amid a mixed market mood

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2450 after the final UK Services PMI was upgraded to 13.4, yet still reflecting deep contraction. A quarter of the workforce is furloughed as PM Johnson is set to decide on easing the lockdown.

GBP/USD News

Bitcoin points above 150K after the imminent halving

Bitcoin points above 150K after the imminent halving

With the same progression as in previous halving events, one can expect an improvement of more than 1689% in Bitcoin price. The dispute for market share control continues and limits the upward potential on the ETH price side.

Read more

Gold: Stuck in a range around $1700 mark, downside seems limited

Gold: Stuck in a range around $1700 mark, downside seems limited

Gold extended its two-way/directionless trading action for the second consecutive session on Tuesday and remained confined in a $20 trading range around the $1700 mark.

Gold News

WTI consolidates the rally above $22 ahead of API

WTI consolidates the rally above $22 ahead of API

Having reached the highest level in three weeks at $22.77 in early Europe, WTI (June futures on Nymex) eased slightly in the EU session, now consolidating the upsurge above the 22 handle.  

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures