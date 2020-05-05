USD/CHF Price Analysis: Greenback battling with the 0.9700 figure vs. US dollar

USD/CHF challenges the 0.9700 figure and the 100 SMA on the daily chart.

USD/CHF rebounds from April’s lows but stays within familiar ranges.

USD/CHF daily chart

USD/CHF is challenging the 0.9700 figure and the 100 SMA on the daily chart as the DXY uptick is lifting dollar/swiss but still within familiar ranges.

USD/CHF four-hour chart

The spot is challenging the 50, 100 and 200 SMAs on the four-hour chart while attempting to settle above the 0.9700 figure. The spot is bouncing from the April’s lows and proving USD/CHF closes the day above 0.9700 more upside can be seen. On the flip side, support can emerge near 0.9650 and the 0.9600 figure.

Additional key levels