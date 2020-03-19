USD/CHF Price Analysis: Follows rising channel on H4 ahead of SNB

USD/CHF stays positive near a three-week high.

The resistance line of an eight-day-old rising trend channel limits the immediate upside.

200-bar SMA offers immediate support, SNB in the spotlight.

USD/CHF pulls back from the resistance line of a short-term rising trend channel while taking rounds to 0.9695, up 0.16%, during the early Thursday.

In addition to the channel’s resistance, nearly overbought RSI conditions also challenge the pair’s further upside.

However, sellers will wait for the entry below 200-bar SMA level of 0.9650 while targeting 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of February 20 to March 09 fall, at 0.9590.

During the pair’s additional weakness past-0.9590, the said channel’s support line near 0.9490 will be the key to watch.

On the upside, a sustained break of 0.9740 can propel the USD/CHF prices further towards late-February highs surrounding 0.9850.

It should also be noted that the Swiss National Bank (SNB) is up for a monetary policy meeting decision at 08:30 GMT. While the Swiss central bank isn’t expected to announce any rate changes, a surprise moves can’t be ruled out amid the present rush to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19) fears.

USD/CHF four-hour (H4) chart

Trend: Bullish