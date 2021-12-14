USD/CHF Price Analysis: Firmer inside weekly triangle above 0.9200

- USD/CHF extends the week-start rebound while poking intraday high.
- Steady RSI, symmetrical triangle favor sideways moves, 100-SMA adds strength to the 0.9250 hurdle.
- Six-week-old ascending trend line challenges bears, monthly low adds to the downside filters.
USD/CHF remains mildly bid around 0.9230, holding Monday’s recovery moves during early Tuesday inside a one-week-old symmetrical triangle formation.
In addition to the chart pattern suggesting the sideways grinds of the major currency pair, a risk barometer, steady RSI line also portrays the pair trader’s cautious mood.
That said, the 100-SMA offers additional strength to the triangle’s resistance line near 0.9250, a break of which will propel the quote towards late November’s swing high near 0.9275.
Should USD/CHF bulls keep reins past 0.9275, the 0.9300 round figure and the 0.9325 level may act as buffers before directing the prices towards the last month’s peak of 0.9373.
Alternatively, a downside break of the stated triangle’s support, around 0.9205 at the latest, will direct the USD/CHF pair towards refreshing the monthly low, currently near 0.9165.
However, an upward sloping trend line from November 01, close to 0.9150, can challenge the pair bears afterward.
USD/CHF: Four-hour chart
Trend: Sideways
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9232
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07%
|Today daily open
|0.9226
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9255
|Daily SMA50
|0.9222
|Daily SMA100
|0.9203
|Daily SMA200
|0.9181
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9256
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9204
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9275
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.917
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9374
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9088
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9237
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9224
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9202
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9177
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9149
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9254
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9281
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9306
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD braces for a bumpy road to 1.1186
EUR/USD remains depressed around 1.1285-80 after a negative start to the week. The major currency pair’s pullback on Monday could be linked to the U-turn from a one-week-old descending trend line as the MACD fades bullish bias.
GBP/USD leans bearish towards 1.3050 and then 1.2920
GBP/USD is idling 1.32 the figure after being in a range of between 1.3205 and 1.3216. There is a tendency to the downside on the charts following the drop at the start of the week due to heightened concerns over the spread of Omicron. Cable fell around 60 pips since the start of this week.
Gold pokes 100-SMA as coronavirus weighs yields, bearish H&S eyed
Gold rises to $1,788 in a bid to the two-day rebound during early Tuesday. The yellow metal’s recent recovery could be linked to the market’s rush to risk-safety amid multiple negatives concerning Omicron and geopolitical.
MATIC price forms rising wedge, threatening steep correction to $1
MATIC price hinted that a significant rejection of the rising wedge might be developing. As a result, MATIC was handily outperforming the broader market but could not maintain those gains and instead returned inside the rising wedge.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?