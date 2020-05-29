USD/CHF Price Analysis: Finds some support near 0.9600 mark, only for the time being

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CHF stages a modest intraday bounce from a near two-month-old trading range support.
  • Subsequent recovery might be seen as a selling opportunity and remain capped near 100-DMA.
  • The pair remains vulnerable to eventually confirm a bearish breakdown through 0.9600 level.

The USD/CHF pair found some support ahead of the 0.9600 round-figure mark and has now managed to rebound around 20-25 pips from the vicinity of monthly lows. The mentioned level marks the lower end of a two-month-old trading range and should act as a key pivotal point for the pair's next leg of a directional move.

Given the pair's repeated failures near the very important 200-day SMA, the near-term bias seems tilted in favour of bearish traders. This coupled with the fact that technical indicators on the daily chart have just started drifting into the negative territory further support prospects for an eventual bearish breakdown.

However, some repositioning trade ahead of the US President Donald Trump's news conference on China held investors from placing any aggressive bearish bets. Any subsequent bounce towards mid-0.9600s might still be seen as a selling opportunity and seems more likely to remain capped near 100-day SMA, around the 0.9675-80 region.

On the flip side, a convincing breakthrough trading range support now seems to turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide further towards late March swing lows support near the key 0.9500 psychological mark.

USD/CHF daily chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9631
Today Daily Change -0.0011
Today Daily Change % -0.11
Today daily open 0.9642
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9698
Daily SMA50 0.9701
Daily SMA100 0.9685
Daily SMA200 0.9783
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9719
Previous Daily Low 0.9631
Previous Weekly High 0.9761
Previous Weekly Low 0.9638
Previous Monthly High 0.9803
Previous Monthly Low 0.9595
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9665
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9685
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9608
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9575
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.952
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9697
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9752
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9786

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

