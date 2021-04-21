USD/CHF Price Analysis: Fades bounce off yearly support line, 0.9140 in focus

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CHF remains depressed as the US dollar struggle to extend the previous day’s recovery moves.
  • Monthly resistance line, yearly support restrict immediate moves.
  • Confluence of 50-day, 100-day SMA, five-week-old horizontal area add to the upside filters.
  • Bears can target early February tops on the break of the key support line.

With the recent pullback from 0.9167, USD/CHF not only reversed the early Asian gains but also prints intraday losses while heading into Wednesday’s European session.

As a result, the bearish MACD signals doubt the USD/CHF pair’s corrective pullback, portrayed the previous day.

However, an ascending support line from January 06, around 0.9140, holds the door to the pair’s south-run towards the February 05 peak of 0.9045. During the fall, the latest low of 0.9128 may offer an intermediate halt.

On the flip side, an upside clearance of the monthly resistance line near 0.9175 will push the USD/CHF bulls to battle with the 0.9205-10 confluence comprising 10-day and 50-day SMA.

Also acting as an upside barrier is the 0.9225-30 horizontal area including multiple levels marked since March 17.

Overall, USD/CHF stays on the bear’s radar despite Tuesday’s recovery moves.

USD/CHF daily chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9158
Today Daily Change -3 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.03%
Today daily open 0.9161
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9305
Daily SMA50 0.9205
Daily SMA100 0.9047
Daily SMA200 0.9094
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.917
Previous Daily Low 0.9135
Previous Weekly High 0.9268
Previous Weekly Low 0.9179
Previous Monthly High 0.9459
Previous Monthly Low 0.9071
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9157
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9148
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9141
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9121
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9106
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9175
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.919
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.921

 

 

