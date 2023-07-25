USD/CHF Price Analysis: Eyes more gains above 0.8700 as hawkish Fed policy looks certain

- USD/CHF is gathering strength to break above the immediate resistance of 0.8700 ahead of Fed policy.
- Jerome Powell is widely expected to elevate interest rates further to 5.25-5.50%.
- USD/CHF delivered a breakout of the inventory accumulation phase.
The USD/CHF pair is facing delicate resistance near the round-level barricade of 0.8700 in the European session. The Swiss Franc asset is struggling in extending recovery ahead of the interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed), which will be announced on Wednesday.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell is widely expected to elevate interest rates further to 5.25-5.50% as core inflation more than doubled the desired rate of 2%. However, investors will keenly watch interest rate guidance to know whether interest rates have peaked for now more steam left.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has printed a fresh intraday high above the crucial resistance of 101.40 as the Fed’s policy divergence is set to widen further with global central banks. Apart from the Fed’s policy, investors will focus on preliminary second-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data, which will release on Thursday at 12:30 GMT.
USD/CHF delivered a breakout of the inventory accumulation phase on a two-hour scale in which inventory is transferred from retail participants to institutional investors. The Swiss Franc asset also delivered a breakout of the consolidation formed in a 0.8638-0.8685 range and now testing the strength for a fresh rally.
The 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.8675 is providing a cushion to the US Dollar bulls.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has jumped into the 60.00-80.00 range, which indicates that the bullish momentum has been triggered.
Going forward, a confident break above July 24 high at 0.8700 would drive the asset towards a 20-day EMA at 0.8750 followed by July 12 high around 0.8800.
In an alternate scenario, a breakdown below July 18 low at 0.8555 would expose the asset to a fresh eight-year low near round-level support at 0.8500. A slippage below the latter would further drag the asset toward Jun 2011 low at 0.8275.
USD/CHF two-hour chart
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8695
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|0.8697
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8797
|Daily SMA50
|0.8929
|Daily SMA100
|0.8996
|Daily SMA200
|0.9212
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.87
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8638
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8684
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8555
|Previous Monthly High
|0.912
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8902
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8676
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8661
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8656
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8616
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8594
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8719
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8741
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8781
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Today, Microsoft is due to announce its Q2 earnings after the bell. Focus is on whether, and by how much Microsoft benefited from the AI craze and how much AI boosted growth for Azure – which was under pressure since a couple of quarters due to macro factors.