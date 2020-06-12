USD/CHF Price Analysis: Eyes bullish reversal pattern

- USD/CHF created a Doji candle on Thursday, neutralizing the immediate bearish setup.
- The pair needs to print gains on Friday to confirm bullish reversal.
USD/CHF's daily chart is teasing a bullish reversal pattern.
The pair created a Doji candle on Thursday, which is widely considered a sign of indecision in the market place. However, in this case, the candle has appeared following a notable sell-off from 0.9750 to 0.94 and is indicative of seller exhaustion.
A bullish reversal would be confirmed if the follow-through is positive - the pair ends Friday above Thursday's high of 0.9460.
The bullish reversal confirmation would open the doors to a test of the former support-turned-resistance of 0.9589 (May 1 low).
The bias, however, would again turn negative if Thursday's low of 0.9376 is breached. That will likely yield a sell-off to 0.9182 (March 9 low).
Daily chart
Trend: Neutral
Technical levels
-
- R3 0.956
- R2 0.951
- R1 0.9476
- PP 0.9426
-
- S1 0.9391
- S2 0.9342
- S3 0.9307
