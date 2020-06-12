USD/CHF Price Analysis: Eyes bullish reversal pattern

USD/CHF created a Doji candle on Thursday, neutralizing the immediate bearish setup.

The pair needs to print gains on Friday to confirm bullish reversal.

USD/CHF's daily chart is teasing a bullish reversal pattern.

The pair created a Doji candle on Thursday, which is widely considered a sign of indecision in the market place. However, in this case, the candle has appeared following a notable sell-off from 0.9750 to 0.94 and is indicative of seller exhaustion.

A bullish reversal would be confirmed if the follow-through is positive - the pair ends Friday above Thursday's high of 0.9460.

The bullish reversal confirmation would open the doors to a test of the former support-turned-resistance of 0.9589 (May 1 low).

The bias, however, would again turn negative if Thursday's low of 0.9376 is breached. That will likely yield a sell-off to 0.9182 (March 9 low).

Daily chart

Trend: Neutral

Technical levels