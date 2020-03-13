USD/CHF Price Analysis: Extends run-up beyond 10-day SMA

  • USD/CHF holds onto recovery gains from 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level.
  • 50% of Fibonacci retracement, January month low on the bulls’ radars.
  • Sellers can take entry below 0.9320.

USD/CHF adds 0.22% to its previous recovery, currently crossing 10-day SMA, while trading near 0.9460 during the early Friday. The pair manages to remain positive beyond 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of its fall from November 2019.

As a result, buyers can aim for further upside beyond a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.9500.

In doing so, 50% of Fibonacci retracement and January month’s low, respectively near 0.9600 and 0.9615, can please the bulls.

During the pullback, 0.9320 can act as additional support below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.9378.

However, a daily closing below 0.9320 will make the quote vulnerable to extend the south-run towards 0.9000 mark.

USD/CHF daily chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9458
Today Daily Change 19 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.20%
Today daily open 0.9439
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9632
Daily SMA50 0.9679
Daily SMA100 0.9776
Daily SMA200 0.9825
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 45000.4788
Previous Daily Low 0.5556
Previous Weekly High 0.9656
Previous Weekly Low 0.9318
Previous Monthly High 0.9851
Previous Monthly Low 0.9609
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 27810.5081
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 17190.5262
Daily Pivot Point S1 -14999.16
Daily Pivot Point S2 -29999.2638
Daily Pivot Point S3 -59999.0832
Daily Pivot Point R1 30000.7632
Daily Pivot Point R2 60000.5826
Daily Pivot Point R3 75000.6864

 

 

