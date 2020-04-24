USD/CHF Price Analysis: Extends intraday rejection slide from 200-DMA, slips below mid-0.9700s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CHF failed to capitalize on its early uptick to one-month tops.
  • The set-up supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying.

The USD/CHF pair stalled its recent positive move to one-month tops and faced rejection near the very important 200-day SMA, around the 0.9800 round-figure mark.

The intraday pullback extended through the early North-American session and dragged the pair to fresh daily lows, around the 0.9740-35 region amid a mildly weaker USD.

On the daily chart, the pair this week has confirmed a bullish breakthrough an important confluence hurdle, comprising of 100-day SMA and the top end of a symmetrical triangle.

Moreover, bullish technical indicators on 4-hourly/daily charts add credence to the constructive outlook and support prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying.

The set-up remains in favour of bulls and a slide back towards the mentioned resistance breakpoint, around the 0.9700 mark, might still be seen as a buying opportunity.

That said, some follow-through selling might negate any near-term bullish bias and prompt some technical selling and drag the pair further towards the 0.9600 mark.

On the flip side, bulls might wait for a sustained move beyond the 0.9800 mark (200-DMA), above which the pair might aim towards testing the 0.9855-60 supply zone.

USD/CHF daily chart

fxsoriginal

Techical levels to watch

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9746
Today Daily Change -0.0014
Today Daily Change % -0.14
Today daily open 0.976
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9676
Daily SMA50 0.9665
Daily SMA100 0.9704
Daily SMA200 0.9797
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9772
Previous Daily Low 0.9706
Previous Weekly High 0.9724
Previous Weekly Low 0.9595
Previous Monthly High 0.9902
Previous Monthly Low 0.9183
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9747
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9731
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9719
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9679
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9652
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9786
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9813
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9853

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD battles 1.08 amid downbeat data

EUR/USD battles 1.08 amid downbeat data

EUR/USD has stabilized around 1.08, above the lows. The EU Summit failed to agree on a broad package. Gilead's Remdesivir proved inconclusive with curing coronavirus. German IFO Business Climate missed with 74.3 points and US Durable Goods Orders plunged by 14.4%.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD stabilizing amid Barnier's comments weak data

GBP/USD stabilizing amid Barnier's comments weak data

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2350, stabilizing.  UK Retail Sales dropped by 5.1% in March, worse than expected. Chief EU Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier said no progress has been made in talks.

GBP/USD News

Crypto market is back on track to the moon

Crypto market is back on track to the moon

The increasing upward pressure blew the first of the critical resistances in the Bitcoin's path to new highs. The price of the BTC/USD pair reached the border of the bullish scenario, but the first attempt failed, and today it moves between crucial technical levels.

Read more

WTI: Bulls face exhaustion near $18 after the staggering recovery rally

WTI: Bulls face exhaustion near $18 after the staggering recovery rally

WTI (June futures on Nymex) has reversed the intraday gains, now shedding nearly 1.50% to trade near $16 mark. The bulls faced exhaustion at $17.95 after witnessing a whopping 60% increase over the last two trading days.

Oil News

Gold moves closer to Thursday’s 1-week tops, around $1735 level ahead of US data

Gold moves closer to Thursday’s 1-week tops, around $1735 level ahead of US data

Gold built on its steady intraday ascent through the mid-European session and refreshed daily tops, around the $1736 region in the last hour.

Gold News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures