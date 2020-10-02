USD/CHF Price Analysis: Extends bounce off 200-bar EMA towards weekly resistance line

- USD/CHF refreshes intraday high while piercing 0.9200.
- Multiple upside barriers beyond trend line resistance stand tall to probe the bulls.
- 200-bar EMA, one-month-old rising support be the key to watch during the fresh downside.
USD/CHF takes the bids near 0.9207, up 0.21% on a day, ahead of Friday’s European session. The Swiss currency recently weakened after 200-bar EMA performed its role of strong support.
With the MACD histogram likely returning in the favor of the bulls, the pair’s latest recovery can cross the falling trend line from Monday, near 0.9215 now.
Though, there are multiple hurdles to the north around 0.9250 and 0.9280, not to forget the September month peak surrounding 0.9300, which can challenge USD/CHF buyers afterward.
Meanwhile, a downside break below the 200-bar EMA level of 0.9168 may direct sellers towards a 50% Fibonacci retracement of August 31 to September 25 upside, around 0.9150.
However, an ascending trend line from September 01 and the 61.8% of Fibonacci retracement, close to 0.9110, will be a tough nut to break for the bears past-0.9150.
USD/CHF four-hour chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9206
|Today Daily Change
|18 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20%
|Today daily open
|0.9188
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9161
|Daily SMA50
|0.9132
|Daily SMA100
|0.9323
|Daily SMA200
|0.9505
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9214
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9165
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9296
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9087
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9296
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8999
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9184
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9195
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9163
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9139
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9113
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9213
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9239
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9263
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
