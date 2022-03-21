USD/CHF Price Analysis: Erases earlier losses, aims towards 0.9330s after Powell speech

- The USD/CHF is advancing so far in the week, some 0.10%.
- Risk-aversion in the financial markets boosts the greenback as low-yielder peers drop.
- USD/CHF Price Forecast: Neutral-upwards if it remains above 0.9250.
USD/CHF incurred earlier losses during the North American session amid a risk-off market mood due to Russia-Ukraine woes while Fed’s Chair Powell crossed the wires. However, jumped of those lows, and at the time of writing, the USD/CHF is trading at 0.9326.
The market sentiment is downbeat, as portrayed by US equities, dropping. The US Dollar Index, a gauge of the greenback’s value against a basket of its rivals, gains some 0.16%, sits at 98.30, underpinned by Jerome Powell’s remarks.
- Fed Chair Powell: Reiterates expectations that at the coming meeting will begin balance sheet reduction
- Fed Chair Powell: I don’t see an elevated likelihood of a recession in the next year
Overnight, the USD/CHF began the week near last Friday’s close and jumped near the 200 and 50-hourly simple moving averages (SMAs), falling afterward near the S1 daily pivot at 0.9292 amidst a risk-off market mood which favored the Swiss franc.
USD/CHF Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The USD/CHF bias is neutral-upwards. In the last four days, the pair underwent a correction from around 0.9470s (a new YTD high) towards February 10 daily high, previously resistance-now-support at 0.9296. Further, as portrayed by the daily chart, the USD/CHF appears to be ready to resume the uptrend. Monday’s candlestick price-action is forming a doji after a downtrend, meaning “indecision” of USD/CHF traders.
That said, upwards, the USD/CHF first resistance would be January 31 daily high at 0.9343. A decisive break would expose November 24, 2021, a daily high at 0.9373, followed by 0.9400. On the flip side, the USD/CHF first support would be the 0.9300 mark, followed by 0.9296, followed by an eleven-month-old downslope trendline, previous resistance-turned-support around the 0.9260-75 area.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9326
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|0.9318
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9267
|Daily SMA50
|0.9234
|Daily SMA100
|0.9222
|Daily SMA200
|0.9205
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9383
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9314
|Previous Weekly High
|0.946
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9314
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9297
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.934
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9356
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9294
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.927
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9225
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9362
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9407
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9431
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
