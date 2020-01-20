USD/CHF Price Analysis: Ebbing bearish momentum?

- USD/CHF's daily RSI has diverged in favor of the bulls.
- A bullish reversal needs a break above the January 10 high.
USD/CHF's sell-off seems to have run out of steam, technical charts indicate.
The pair jumped 0.30% on Friday, confirming a bullish divergence of the 14-day relative strength index. A bullish divergence occurs when an indicator charts higher lows, contradicting lower lows on price and is considered an indication of ebbing bearish momentum.
Further, Friday's gain validated the seller exhaustion signaled by the preceding day's long-tailed candle.
A bullish reversal, however, would be confirmed, if and when the pair manages to rise above the January 10 high of 0.9762.
The case for a rise to 0.9762 would strengthen once the pair violates the 10-day moving average hurdle at 0.9691. At press time, USD/CHF is trading at 0.9678.
A failure to hold above the hourly chart support at 0.9642 would shift risk in favor of a drop to 0.9613.
Daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Technical levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9678
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|0.9678
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.972
|Daily SMA50
|0.9823
|Daily SMA100
|0.9872
|Daily SMA200
|0.9908
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9697
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9644
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9738
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9613
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0009
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9646
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9677
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9664
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9649
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.962
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9596
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9702
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9726
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9755
AUD/USD: Firmer, still within range below 0.6900
AUD/USD trades firmer around 0.6885 region after PBOC's no rate change decision. The Aussie seems to benefit from improved risk tone and receding Australian bushfire. The further upside, however, appears capped ahead of key Australian jobs data.
USD/JPY bounces from session lows confirming breakout on charts
USD/JPY is currently trading near 119.20, having found bids at 110.08 in early Asia. The bounce has confirmed a flag breakout on the 5-minute chart and opened the doors for 110.34. The bullish view would be invalidated if the spot finds acceptance below 110.15.
Forex Weekly Outlook – The BOJ will likely keep its powder dry for some time
While Mid-East tensions calmed down, trade and the US consumer rocked the dollar. What’s next? Rate decisions in the eurozone, Japan and Canada stand out. Here the highlights for the upcoming week.
WTI: Back below 200-hour MA
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is currently trading at least 20 cents below the 200-hour moving average (MA) at $59.28, having hit a session high of $59.61 an hour ago. Prices may drop to $58.77, filling the gap on the hourly chart.
GBP/USD: Brexit woes, calls for BOE’s rate cut depress traders around 1.3000
GBP/USD holds steady around the 1.30 handle while heading into the London open on Monday. The pair came under pressure on Friday amid increasing odds of the BOE’s rate cut and Brexit-negative headlines.