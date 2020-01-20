USD/CHF Price Analysis: Ebbing bearish momentum?

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • USD/CHF's daily RSI has diverged in favor of the bulls. 
  • A bullish reversal needs a break above the January 10 high. 

USD/CHF's sell-off seems to have run out of steam, technical charts indicate. 

The pair jumped 0.30% on Friday, confirming a bullish divergence of the 14-day relative strength index.  A bullish divergence occurs when an indicator charts higher lows, contradicting lower lows on price and is considered an indication of ebbing bearish momentum. 

Further, Friday's gain validated the seller exhaustion signaled by the preceding day's long-tailed candle. 

A bullish reversal, however, would be confirmed, if and when the pair manages to rise above the January 10 high of 0.9762. 

The case for a rise to 0.9762 would strengthen once the pair violates the 10-day moving average hurdle at 0.9691. At press time, USD/CHF is trading at 0.9678. 

A failure to hold above the hourly chart support at 0.9642 would shift risk in favor of a drop to 0.9613. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9678
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 0.9678
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.972
Daily SMA50 0.9823
Daily SMA100 0.9872
Daily SMA200 0.9908
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9697
Previous Daily Low 0.9644
Previous Weekly High 0.9738
Previous Weekly Low 0.9613
Previous Monthly High 1.0009
Previous Monthly Low 0.9646
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9677
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9664
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9649
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.962
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9596
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9702
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9726
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9755

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD: Firmer, still within range below 0.6900

AUD/USD: Firmer, still within range below 0.6900

AUD/USD trades firmer around 0.6885 region after PBOC's no rate change decision. The Aussie seems to benefit from improved risk tone and receding Australian bushfire. The further upside, however, appears capped ahead of key Australian jobs data.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY bounces from session lows confirming breakout on charts

USD/JPY bounces from session lows confirming breakout on charts

USD/JPY is currently trading near 119.20, having found bids at 110.08 in early Asia. The bounce has confirmed a flag breakout on the 5-minute chart and opened the doors for 110.34. The bullish view would be invalidated if the spot finds acceptance below 110.15. 

USD/JPY News

Forex Weekly Outlook – The BOJ will likely keep its powder dry for some time

Forex Weekly Outlook – The BOJ will likely keep its powder dry for some time

While Mid-East tensions calmed down, trade and the US consumer rocked the dollar. What’s next? Rate decisions in the eurozone, Japan and Canada stand out. Here the highlights for the upcoming week.

Read more

WTI: Back below 200-hour MA

WTI: Back below 200-hour MA

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is currently trading at least 20 cents below the 200-hour moving average (MA) at $59.28, having hit a session high of $59.61 an hour ago. Prices may drop to $58.77, filling the gap on the hourly chart. 

Oil News

GBP/USD: Brexit woes, calls for BOE’s rate cut depress traders around 1.3000

GBP/USD: Brexit woes, calls for BOE’s rate cut depress traders around 1.3000

GBP/USD holds steady around the 1.30 handle while heading into the London open on Monday. The pair came under pressure on Friday amid increasing odds of the BOE’s rate cut and Brexit-negative headlines.

GBP/USD News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures