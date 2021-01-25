USD/CHF Price Analysis: Drops back below 21-day SMA to favor bears

  • USD/CHF wavers around intraday low after stepping back from short-term key early in Asia.
  • Five-week-old horizontal support lures bears, confluence of 50-day SMA and falling trend line from November be the key resistance.

USD/CHF seesaws around 0.8850 ahead of Monday’s European session. The pair bounced off a two-week low on Friday before stepping back from 0.8866. The failure to cross 21-day SMA weighs on the quote so far on Monday as RSI also refrains from adverse signals.

As a result, USD/CHF sellers stay hopeful to visit the sub-0.8800 area during the further downside. Though, multiple supports around 0.8825 can offer an intermediate halt.

It’s worth mentioning that the quote’s weakness past-0.8800 will eye for the monthly low near 0.8755 while any more declines may not hesitate to challenge January 2015 lows.

Alternatively, an upside clearance of 21-day SMA, at 0.8858 now, will direct short-term USD/CHF buyers toward the 0.8900 round-figure.

Though any further upside will be tamed by a convergence of 50-day SMA and a downward sloping trend line from November 11, near 0.8920.

USD/CHF daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.8852
Today Daily Change -2 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.02%
Today daily open 0.8854
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8858
Daily SMA50 0.8924
Daily SMA100 0.9031
Daily SMA200 0.9229
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8866
Previous Daily Low 0.8838
Previous Weekly High 0.8926
Previous Weekly Low 0.8838
Previous Monthly High 0.9093
Previous Monthly Low 0.8794
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8856
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8849
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.884
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8825
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8812
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8868
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8881
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8896

 

 

