USD/CHF Price Analysis: Drops back below 21-day SMA to favor bears

- USD/CHF wavers around intraday low after stepping back from short-term key early in Asia.
- Five-week-old horizontal support lures bears, confluence of 50-day SMA and falling trend line from November be the key resistance.
USD/CHF seesaws around 0.8850 ahead of Monday’s European session. The pair bounced off a two-week low on Friday before stepping back from 0.8866. The failure to cross 21-day SMA weighs on the quote so far on Monday as RSI also refrains from adverse signals.
As a result, USD/CHF sellers stay hopeful to visit the sub-0.8800 area during the further downside. Though, multiple supports around 0.8825 can offer an intermediate halt.
It’s worth mentioning that the quote’s weakness past-0.8800 will eye for the monthly low near 0.8755 while any more declines may not hesitate to challenge January 2015 lows.
Alternatively, an upside clearance of 21-day SMA, at 0.8858 now, will direct short-term USD/CHF buyers toward the 0.8900 round-figure.
Though any further upside will be tamed by a convergence of 50-day SMA and a downward sloping trend line from November 11, near 0.8920.
USD/CHF daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8852
|Today Daily Change
|-2 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02%
|Today daily open
|0.8854
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8858
|Daily SMA50
|0.8924
|Daily SMA100
|0.9031
|Daily SMA200
|0.9229
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8866
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8838
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8926
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8838
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9093
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8794
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8856
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8849
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.884
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8825
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8812
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8868
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8881
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8896
The DXY is sidelined near 90.25 at press time, having jumped 0.12% on Friday. The bullish divergence of the hourly chart RSI suggests scope for an extension of Friday's gain toward the descending trendline hurdle, currently at 90.38.