USD/CHF Price Analysis: Drops back below 200-HMA, weekly support line in focus

- USD/CHF stays mildly offered after a failed attempt to cross the key moving average.
- Sluggish MACD, RSI suggests downbeat momentum, bulls to have a bumpy road if at all return.
USD/CHF remains depressed around 0.8870, down 0.09% intraday, during early Wednesday. In doing so, the Swiss currency pair portrays a failed attempt to stay past-200-HMA despite staying above an ascending trend line from last Wednesday.
With the oscillators like RSI and MACD being sluggish, the failures to cross key moving average can drag the quote back to the stated support line, at 0.8870 now.
However, any further weakness will not hesitate to challenge 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of January 06-18 upside, near 0.8820.
During the quote’s weakness below 0.8820, the 0.8800 threshold and the monthly low near will lure the USD/CHF bears.
On the contrary, USD/CHF buyers’ return will be initially probed by the confluence of 200-HMA and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level around 0.8886.
Though, any further upside beyond 0.8886 will have to cross an ascending trend line from January 11, near 0.8930 to the eye for the 0.9000 round-figure.
USD/CHF hourly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8876
|Today Daily Change
|-10 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11%
|Today daily open
|0.8886
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8864
|Daily SMA50
|0.8941
|Daily SMA100
|0.9039
|Daily SMA200
|0.9241
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8917
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8864
|Previous Weekly High
|0.892
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8849
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9093
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8794
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8884
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8897
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8861
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8836
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8808
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8914
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8942
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8966
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds gains above 0.77 amid risk-on, ahead of Biden's inauguration
AUD/USD holds onto gains above 0.7700 amid stimulus hopes-driven better market mood, which weighs on the safe-haven US dollar. Biden’s inauguration speech is eagerly awaited after Treasury Secretary nominee Yellen called on for bigger fiscal stimulus.
EUR/USD nears 200-hour SMA hurdle as Asian stocks rally
EUR/USD's 4-hour chart shows a bullish reversal pattern. The pair looks north, looks set to test lower highs at 1.2178-1.2223. The 4-hour chart shows a falling wedge breakout on the 4-hour chart, a bullish reversal pattern.
Gold bulls attempting to correct the bearish impulse
Gold prices are attempting to correct higher following strong daily supply. The 4-hour environment is bullish while the price holds above support. The price suffered a strong blow to the downside for which has been corrected twice.
Risk assets gain traction as Yellen supports Biden stimulus plans
Dollar weakness and market gains highlight the risk-on sentiment seen today. With Janet Yellen pushing the proposed $1.9 trillion stimulus package, markets are more hopeful that Biden will garner enough support to gain Senate approval.
US Dollar Index: Teases immediate rising wedge confirmation
US dollar index stays on the back foot around weekly lows. The Index fades the bounce off 90.40 while taking rounds to 90.50 during Wednesday’s Asian session. DXY teases confirmation of a short-term rising wedge, bearish chart play.