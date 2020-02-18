USD/CHF Price Analysis: Dollar advances vs. Swiss franc, prints fresh 2020 highs

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/CHF prints fresh 2020 highs and retreats on an intraday basis.
  • The rising wedge pattern can limit bullish advances. 
 

USD/CHF daily chart

 
Dollar/Swiss is easing after hitting fresh 2020 highs this Tuesday. The quote is trading below the 100/200-day simple moving averages suggesting an overall bearish bias.
 

USD/CHF four-hour chart

 
USD/CHF is trading is rising wedge while above the 0.9800 figure and the main SMAs. Bulls are looking for a break above the 0.9830 level on a daily basis to reach 0.9850 and 0.9870 levels. On the flip side, bears would need a daily close below the 0.9800 figure to reach the 0.9770 and 0.9730 level on the way down. 
 
 
Resistance: 0.9830, 0.9850, 0.9870
Support: 0.9800, 0.9770, 0.9730
 

Additional key levels

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.982
Today Daily Change 0.0010
Today Daily Change % 0.10
Today daily open 0.981
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.973
Daily SMA50 0.9741
Daily SMA100 0.9834
Daily SMA200 0.9863
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9828
Previous Daily Low 0.9808
Previous Weekly High 0.9823
Previous Weekly Low 0.974
Previous Monthly High 0.9768
Previous Monthly Low 0.9613
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9815
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.982
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9802
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9795
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9782
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9823
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9836
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9843

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD recaptures 1.08 as coronavirus fears weigh on market mood

EUR/USD recaptures 1.08 as coronavirus fears weigh on market mood

EUR/USD has recaptured 1.08 as US bond yields retreat in reaction to growing fears about the coronavirus outbreak economic impact. Earlier, the pair plunged amid weak German data.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD bounces above 1.30 as markets shrug off wage figures

GBP/USD bounces above 1.30 as markets shrug off wage figures

GBP/USD is trading above 1.30 as investors ignore weak UK wage figures and Brexit concerns once again. Coronavirus headlines are eyed.

GBP/USD News

Altcoins push hard not waiting for a Bitcoin reaction

Altcoins push hard not waiting for a Bitcoin reaction

The Altcoin market has only needed one business day to see prices rise sharply again. Bitcoin, still, has adopted the anchor function and for the moment is giving up the battle for the $10000.

Read more

Gold firmer, near $1,600/oz on coronavirus fears

Gold firmer, near $1,600/oz on coronavirus fears

Renewed fears around the Chinese coronavirus (COVID-19) have been supporting the demand for the safe haven metal in past hours, taking the ounce troy to levels just shy of the key $1,600 mark.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures