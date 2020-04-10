USD/CHF Price Analysis: Depressed below monthly rising trendline, 50-day SMA

- USD/CHF remains on the back foot after breaking near-term key supports, Good Friday holiday restricts the moves.
- Late-March lows, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement on sellers’ radars.
- 200-day SMA adds to the resistance beyond the latest ones.
Although Good Friday’s inactive session restricts USD/CHF moves, the pair remains on the back foot around 0.9660 after breaking near-term key supports the previous day.
Considering the pair’s sustained trading below 50-day SMA and a month-old rising trend line, it is expected to extend the drop towards 38.2% and 50% Fibonacci retracement of its March month upside, respectively near 0.9630 and 0.9540.
It should also be noted that the March 30 low around 0.9500 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement close to 0.9460 could please the bears below 0.9540.
Meanwhile, the pair’s ability to cross 0.9675/85 support-turned-resistance area could pull it back towards 23.6% Fibonacci retracement figure around 0.9735.
However, buyers are less likely to be called back unless the quote registers a daily closing past-200-day SMA level of 0.9805.
USD/CHF daily chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9658
|Today Daily Change
|-3 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|0.9661
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.969
|Daily SMA50
|0.9675
|Daily SMA100
|0.9731
|Daily SMA200
|0.9807
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9734
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9648
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9796
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9502
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9902
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9183
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9681
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9701
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9628
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9595
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9543
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9714
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9767
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.98
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
