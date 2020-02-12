USD/CHF Price Analysis: Corrects further from 2-1/2 month tops, downside seems limited

- USD/CHF edges lower for the second consecutive session on Wednesday.
- The set-up support prospects for some dip-buying near 0.6730-25 region.
The USD/CHF pair traded with a mild negative bias for the second consecutive session on Wednesday and retreated further from 2-1/2 month tops set in the previous session.
The overnight slide below 100-hour SMA and a subsequent weakness below 23.6% Fibonacci level of the 0.9629-0.9789 positive move were seen as a key trigger for bearish traders.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart have moved on the verge of breaking into the oversold territory and maintained their bullish bias on the daily chart.
The technical set-up support prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying near the 61.8% Fibo. level, around the 0.9730-25 region and should help limit the downside.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling below the mentioned support before positioning for any further near-term depreciating move for the pair.
USD/CHF 1-hourly chart
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9744
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|0.9755
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9702
|Daily SMA50
|0.9748
|Daily SMA100
|0.9839
|Daily SMA200
|0.987
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9789
|Previous Daily Low
|0.975
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9782
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9629
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9768
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9613
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9765
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9774
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.974
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9726
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9701
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9779
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9804
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9818
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
