USD/CHF Price Analysis: Consolidates near multi-year lows, around 0.8800

- USD/CHF remained confined in a range around 0.8800 mark through the mid-European session.
- The set-up seems tilted in favour of bearish traders and supports prospects for further weakness.
- Any meaningful recovery attempt beyond the 0.8860 region might be seen as a selling opportunity.
The USD/CHF pair seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses, around the 0.8800 mark through the mid-European session and consolidated its recent losses to multi-year lows.
The pair's inability to register any meaningful recovery suggests that the recent bearish trend might still be far from being over. Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart are holding deep in the bearish territory and add credence to the negative outlook.
The bearish bias is reinforced by the fact that the USD/CHF pair is trading well below its intraday moving averages – 50, 100 & 200-hour SMAs. Hence, a subsequent fall below the overnight swing lows, around the 0.8785 area, will set the stage for further weakness.
The next relevant target on the downside is pegged near 2014 swing lows, around the 0.8700 round-figure mark. The downward trajectory could further get extended and turn the USD/CHF pair vulnerable to test the next relevant support near the 0.8350-45 region.
On the flip side, any attempted recovery move is likely to confront resistance near the 0.8830 region. A sustained move beyond might trigger a short-covering bounce push the USD/CHF pair further beyond the 0.8860 supply zone, towards reclaiming the 0.8900 round-figure mark.
That said, the positive move might still be seen as an opportunity to initiate fresh bearish positions and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly amid the prevalent bearish sentiment surrounding the US dollar.
USD/CHF 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.88
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|0.8811
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8867
|Daily SMA50
|0.8997
|Daily SMA100
|0.9063
|Daily SMA200
|0.9287
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8846
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8785
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8919
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8794
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9093
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8794
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8808
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8823
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8782
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8753
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.872
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8843
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8875
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8904
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
