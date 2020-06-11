USD/CHF Price Analysis: Confirms falling wedge on hourly chart

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CHF extends recovery moves from 0.9425, the lowest since March 16.
  • Confirmation of a bullish chart pattern, RSI recovery from oversold territory favors the buyers.
  • Bears may look for a sustained break of 0.9400 for fresh entry.

USD/CHF takes the bids near 0.9450, up 0.11% on a day, during the pre-European session on Thursday. The pair recently reversed from three-month low while also confirming a bullish formation on the hourly chart. Also increasing the odds of the pair’s further upside are the RSI conditions that take a U-turn from the oversold area.

Having said that, the quote seems to rise towards Tuesday’s low above 0.9480 ahead of targeting 0.9500 round-figure.

However, Friday’s bottom close to 0.9540 and 200-HMA surrounding 0.9575 could chain the buyers afterward.

On the downside, sellers might await a clear break below 0.9400 threshold for fresh entry to refresh multiday low. As a result, 0.9320 and March month low near 0.9180 might lure the bears during additional weakness.

USD/CHF hourly chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9448
Today Daily Change 10 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.11%
Today daily open 0.9438
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.964
Daily SMA50 0.9678
Daily SMA100 0.9676
Daily SMA200 0.9771
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9515
Previous Daily Low 0.9425
Previous Weekly High 0.9651
Previous Weekly Low 0.9542
Previous Monthly High 0.9784
Previous Monthly Low 0.9589
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9459
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.948
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9404
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.937
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9314
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9494
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9549
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9584

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

