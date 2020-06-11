USD/CHF Price Analysis: Confirms falling wedge on hourly chart

- USD/CHF extends recovery moves from 0.9425, the lowest since March 16.
- Confirmation of a bullish chart pattern, RSI recovery from oversold territory favors the buyers.
- Bears may look for a sustained break of 0.9400 for fresh entry.
USD/CHF takes the bids near 0.9450, up 0.11% on a day, during the pre-European session on Thursday. The pair recently reversed from three-month low while also confirming a bullish formation on the hourly chart. Also increasing the odds of the pair’s further upside are the RSI conditions that take a U-turn from the oversold area.
Having said that, the quote seems to rise towards Tuesday’s low above 0.9480 ahead of targeting 0.9500 round-figure.
However, Friday’s bottom close to 0.9540 and 200-HMA surrounding 0.9575 could chain the buyers afterward.
On the downside, sellers might await a clear break below 0.9400 threshold for fresh entry to refresh multiday low. As a result, 0.9320 and March month low near 0.9180 might lure the bears during additional weakness.
USD/CHF hourly chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9448
|Today Daily Change
|10 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11%
|Today daily open
|0.9438
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.964
|Daily SMA50
|0.9678
|Daily SMA100
|0.9676
|Daily SMA200
|0.9771
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9515
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9425
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9651
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9542
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9784
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9589
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9459
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.948
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9404
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.937
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9314
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9494
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9549
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9584
