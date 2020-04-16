USD/CHF Price Analysis: Confined in a range between 200 and 100-hour SMA

- USD/CHF gains some traction for the second straight session, albeit lacks follow-through.
- Traders await a sustained break through the intraday trading range before placing fresh directional bets.
The USD/CHF pair traded with a mild positive bias for the second day, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and remained below the 0.9700 mark, or one-week tops set in the previous session.
The pair has been oscillating between important intraday moving averages (100 & 200-hour SMAs), which warrants some caution before positioning aggressively for any firm near-term direction.
Moreover, neutral technical indicators on 1-hourly/daily charts also point to indecision among trades, making it prudent to wait for a sustained break through the mentioned trading range.
A convincing break below 100-hour SMA support, currently near the 0.9645 region, might prompt some technical selling and accelerate the fall back towards testing sub-0.9600 levels.
Conversely, a decisive break through 200-hour SMA, around the 0.9680 region, leading to a subsequent move beyond the 0.9700 mark might be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders.
Above the mentioned handle, the pair is likely to extend its recovery from two-week lows and aim back towards the very important 200-day SMA, currently near the 0.9800 level.
USD/CHF 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9662
|Today Daily Change
|0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|0.9647
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9705
|Daily SMA50
|0.9673
|Daily SMA100
|0.9718
|Daily SMA200
|0.9801
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9701
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9595
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9798
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9641
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9902
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9183
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.966
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9635
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9594
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9542
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9489
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.97
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9753
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9805
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles below 1.09 amid devastating jobless claims data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.09, lowe amid USD strength and a mixed market mood. ECB President Lagarde reiterated her commitment to doing whatever it takes. US jobless claims hit 5.245 million, within estimates. Continuing claims are near 12 million.
GBP/USD pressured around 1.25 ahead of UK lockdown extension
GBP/USD is trading around 1.25. The UK government is set to extend the lockdowns as coronavirus cases are nearing a plateau. Brexit talks have resumed and jobless claims are eyed.
Cryptocurrencies: Extreme fear kicks off a bullish stampede
Market sentiment collapsed, returning to March lows. The market has launched multiple bullish signals in a strong reaction against extreme fear. Ripple may have the answer to know which side is right in the next few hours.
Gold: Move back towards multi-year tops remains a distinct possibility
Following the previous day's modest pullback, gold attracted some dip-buying on Thursday and jumped to fresh session tops, around the $1738 region in the last hour.
WTI jumps back above $20 on expectations of sharp drop in Russian oil products exports
The latest statement released by Russia's St. Petersburg oil terminal, cites that It expects a sharp drop in oil products exports in the next few months due to counter coronavirus measures