USD/CHF Price Analysis: Charts signal bull fatigue after four-day winning run

  • USD/CHF has turned lower from the key resistance area. 
  • The short duration charts show scope for a pullback. 

USD/CHF's short duration technical charts are pointing to bull fatigue. 

While the hourly chart relative strength index has diverged in favor of the bears, the 4-hour chart has breached an ascending trendline. 

The pair could pull back to the ascending 50-hour moving average (MA), currently at 0.9730. If that level holds, the bulls could challenge the recent high of 0.9767 (Jan. 29 high). The area around 0.9767 has proved a tough nut to crack twice in the last four weeks. So, a close above 0.9767 is needed to invite stronger buying pressure. 

On the other hand, acceptance under the 50-hour MA of 0.9730 would expose the 10-day MA at 0.9704.

At press time, the pair is trading at 0.9743, representing marginal losses on the day. The pair ended higher for the fourth straight day on Thursday. 

Hourly chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9742
Today Daily Change -0.0007
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 0.9749
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9693
Daily SMA50 0.9758
Daily SMA100 0.9843
Daily SMA200 0.9876
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9758
Previous Daily Low 0.973
Previous Weekly High 0.9768
Previous Weekly Low 0.9629
Previous Monthly High 0.9768
Previous Monthly Low 0.9613
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9747
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9741
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9733
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9718
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9705
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9761
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9774
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9789

 

 

