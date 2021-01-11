USD/CHF Price Analysis: Challenges ascending channel resistance, around 0.8915-20 region

- USD/CHF gained strong positive traction on Monday and recovered further from multi-year lows.
- Bulls might now wait for a sustained move beyond a strong resistance near the 0.8915-20 region.
The USD/CHF pair gained some strong positive traction on the first day of a new trading week and built on last week's bounce from multi-year lows. The momentum extended through the mid-European session and pushed the pair beyond the 0.8900 mark, to two-week tops in the last hour.
The pair has now moved closer to 0.8915-20 supply zone, which coincides with the top boundary of an upward sloping channel. A convincing breakthrough will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and pave the way for a further near-term appreciating move amid a broad-based USD strength.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart have just started moving into the bullish territory and add credence to the constructive outlook. That said, oscillators on hourly charts are on the verge of moving into the overbought territory and warrant some caution for bullish traders.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying beyond the 0.8915-20 strong barrier before placing fresh bullish bets. The subsequent positive move has the potential to push the USD/CHF pair further towards reclaiming the key 0.9000 psychological mark.
On the flip side, any meaningful dip now seems to find decent support near the 0.8875 level. Any subsequent fall is likely to find decent support near the trend-channel support, around mid-0.8800s. The latter also marks 50-hour SMA and should act as a pivotal point for short-term traders.
USD/CHF 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8914
|Today Daily Change
|0.0062
|Today Daily Change %
|0.70
|Today daily open
|0.8852
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8854
|Daily SMA50
|0.8973
|Daily SMA100
|0.9052
|Daily SMA200
|0.9269
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8885
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8823
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8885
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8758
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9093
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8794
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8861
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8846
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8822
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8791
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8759
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8884
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8915
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8946
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
