USD/CHF Price Analysis: Challenges ascending channel resistance, around 0.8915-20 region

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CHF gained strong positive traction on Monday and recovered further from multi-year lows.
  • Bulls might now wait for a sustained move beyond a strong resistance near the 0.8915-20 region.

The USD/CHF pair gained some strong positive traction on the first day of a new trading week and built on last week's bounce from multi-year lows. The momentum extended through the mid-European session and pushed the pair beyond the 0.8900 mark, to two-week tops in the last hour.

The pair has now moved closer to 0.8915-20 supply zone, which coincides with the top boundary of an upward sloping channel. A convincing breakthrough will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and pave the way for a further near-term appreciating move amid a broad-based USD strength.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart have just started moving into the bullish territory and add credence to the constructive outlook. That said, oscillators on hourly charts are on the verge of moving into the overbought territory and warrant some caution for bullish traders.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying beyond the 0.8915-20 strong barrier before placing fresh bullish bets. The subsequent positive move has the potential to push the USD/CHF pair further towards reclaiming the key 0.9000 psychological mark.

On the flip side, any meaningful dip now seems to find decent support near the 0.8875 level. Any subsequent fall is likely to find decent support near the trend-channel support, around mid-0.8800s. The latter also marks 50-hour SMA and should act as a pivotal point for short-term traders.

USD/CHF 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.8914
Today Daily Change 0.0062
Today Daily Change % 0.70
Today daily open 0.8852
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8854
Daily SMA50 0.8973
Daily SMA100 0.9052
Daily SMA200 0.9269
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8885
Previous Daily Low 0.8823
Previous Weekly High 0.8885
Previous Weekly Low 0.8758
Previous Monthly High 0.9093
Previous Monthly Low 0.8794
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8861
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8846
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8822
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8791
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8759
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8884
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8915
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8946

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD falls below 1.22 amid rising US yields, risk-off mood

EUR/USD falls below 1.22 amid rising US yields, risk-off mood

EUR/USD has dropped below 1.22, the lowest in three weeks. Rising US yields and the Fed's reluctance to act are boosting the dollar. Covid developments are eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD tumbles to 1.35 amid US dollar strength

GBP/USD tumbles to 1.35 amid US dollar strength

GBP/USD has been extending its gains as the dollar gains ground alongside US Treasury yields. The UK may tighten its restrictions as hospitals are under immense pressure from the flood of coronavirus patients.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD remains vulnerable despite goodish intraday bounce

XAU/USD remains vulnerable despite goodish intraday bounce

Gold stalled its recent bearish slide to over one-month lows and staged a goodish intraday bounce from the vicinity of the $1820 support area. The commodity was last seen oscillating in a narrow trading band around the $1850 region, nearly unchanged for the day.

Gold news

Bitcoin correction will spur buyer action

Bitcoin correction will spur buyer action

Crypto market participants expected Bitcoin and altcoins to correct after exceeding $30K, but in fact, profit-taking started after $40K. The 46% rise since the beginning of the year has created a huge demand for profit-taking by market participants with short-term targets.

Read more

US Dollar Index: Next on the upside emerges 91.00

US Dollar Index: Next on the upside emerges 91.00

After bottoming out in fresh lows around 89.20 last Wednesday, the dollar managed to regain (now) important buying attention and extends the move past the 90.00 level o Monday.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures