  • The USD/CHF cuts some of its weekly losses, from 1.37% to 0.70%.
  • US equities fluctuate, reflecting investors’ mixed sentiment, courtesy of Google’s halting hiring.
  • USD/CHF Price Analysis: A break above 0.9800 would open the door toward 0.9900.

The USD/CHF bounces from weekly lows around 0.9650s, trimming some of its weekly losses and rises towards the 50-day moving average (DMA) around 0.9726, courtesy of fragile market sentiment, swinging between risk on/off, during the New York session. At the time of writing, the USD/CHF is trading at 0.9722, up 0.49%.

USD/CHF Price Analysis: Technical outlook

During the Asian session, the USD/CHF began trading around 0.9678, near the daily lows. Later, the major climbed steadily, breaking the daily pivot point resistance level at 0.9710 and the 50-hour SMA at 0.9715, on its way towards the daily high at 0.9736.

USD/CHF Daily chart

The USD/CHF is upward biased, despite exchanging hands below the 50-day moving average (DMA) at 0.6721. On Tuesday, the USD/CHF pair encountered bids just above the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, as the major retraced nearly 100 pips daily, hitting a daily low of 0.9654, nine pips above the Fibonacci level. As buyers stepped in, the major broke above the 50% Fibonacci retracement and is facing solid resistance around the July 18 daily low at 0.9730.

Therefore, the USD/CHF first resistance would be 0.9730. A breach of the latter will expose the July 19 daily high at 0.9786, followed by 0.9800. Once cleared, a re-test of the July 14 swing high at 0.9886 is on the cards.

USD/CHF Key Technical Levels

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9724
Today Daily Change 0.0037
Today Daily Change % 0.38
Today daily open 0.9687
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9683
Daily SMA50 0.9731
Daily SMA100 0.9587
Daily SMA200 0.9397
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9787
Previous Daily Low 0.9654
Previous Weekly High 0.9886
Previous Weekly Low 0.9757
Previous Monthly High 1.005
Previous Monthly Low 0.9495
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9705
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9736
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9632
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9576
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9499
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9764
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9842
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9897

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD struggles to retain its recent gains

AUD/USD struggles to retain its recent gains

The AUD/USD trades a handful of pips below the 0.6900 threshold, easing amid a souring market mood. Inflation and recession-related fears weighed on global equities, which undermined demand for the aussie.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD turns negative ahead of the ECB decision

EUR/USD turns negative ahead of the ECB decision

EUR/USD trades below 1.0200 after reaching a fresh weekly high of 1.0272. Turmoil in Europe and discouraging US news fueled demand for the safe-haven dollar. Speculative interest now waits for the ECB monetary policy decision.

EUR/USD News

Gold extends sideways grind above $1,700

Gold extends sideways grind above $1,700

For the third straight day on Wednesday, gold is fluctuating in a narrow band above $1,700 and struggling to make a decisive move in either direction. Although the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down 2% on the day, the dollar's resilience limits XAU/USD's upside.

Gold News

Litecoin price is breaking out!

Litecoin price is breaking out!

LTC has breached a triangle consolidation to the upside. If the technicals are correct a rally towards $70 is underway. The bulls have established a new monthly high with a large bullish engulfing candle. 

Read more

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!

BECOME PREMIUM

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures