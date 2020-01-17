USD/CHF Price Analysis: Buyers look for entry beyond 0.9650/55

- USD/CHF holds onto recovery gains from a 16-month low.
- 200-hour SMA will please buyers during a sustained breakout.
- Bears may aim for September 2018 low following the downside break of the recent bottom.
USD/CHF confronts a one-week-old falling trend line resistance while trading around 0.9650 during early Friday. The pair recently ticked up to 0.9654 but failed to extend the rise.
Hence, buyers will look for entry above 0.9650/55 area while targeting a 200-hour SMA level around 0.9700.
It’s worth mentioning that the pair’s run-up beyond 0.9700 depends upon how well it manages to hold the rise past-January 14 top of 0.9715.
Meanwhile, pair’s declines below the recent low of 0.9612 may catch breath around 0.9600 ahead of plummeting to September 2018 bottom of 0.9542.
USD/CHF hourly chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.965
|Today Daily Change
|1 pip
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|0.9649
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9727
|Daily SMA50
|0.9829
|Daily SMA100
|0.9874
|Daily SMA200
|0.991
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9653
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9613
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9763
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9665
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0009
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9646
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9638
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9628
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9623
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9598
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9583
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9663
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9678
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9704
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
