USD/CHF Price Analysis: Buyers look for entry beyond 0.9650/55

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CHF holds onto recovery gains from a 16-month low.
  • 200-hour SMA will please buyers during a sustained breakout.
  • Bears may aim for September 2018 low following the downside break of the recent bottom.

USD/CHF confronts a one-week-old falling trend line resistance while trading around 0.9650 during early Friday. The pair recently ticked up to 0.9654 but failed to extend the rise.

Hence, buyers will look for entry above 0.9650/55 area while targeting a 200-hour SMA level around 0.9700.

It’s worth mentioning that the pair’s run-up beyond 0.9700 depends upon how well it manages to hold the rise past-January 14 top of 0.9715.

Meanwhile, pair’s declines below the recent low of 0.9612 may catch breath around 0.9600 ahead of plummeting to September 2018 bottom of 0.9542.

USD/CHF hourly chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.965
Today Daily Change 1 pip
Today Daily Change % 0.01%
Today daily open 0.9649
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9727
Daily SMA50 0.9829
Daily SMA100 0.9874
Daily SMA200 0.991
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9653
Previous Daily Low 0.9613
Previous Weekly High 0.9763
Previous Weekly Low 0.9665
Previous Monthly High 1.0009
Previous Monthly Low 0.9646
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9638
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9628
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9623
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9598
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9583
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9663
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9678
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9704

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD attempts gains above 0.6900 post-China data dump

AUD/USD attempts gains above 0.6900 post-China data dump

The AUD has caught fresh bids in the last minutes, in a delayed reaction to the in-line with estimates Chinese Q4 GDP numbers and upbeat Retail Sales and Industrial figures for December. AUD/USD now attempts gains above 0.6900. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY bulls seek break of 110.20 resistance

USD/JPY bulls seek break of 110.20 resistance

USD/JPY has been turning head of late, trading in a robust bullish trend within the rising channel and bull run which formed in late August down in the 104s. The price has been elevated considering the US and China trade deal.

USD/JPY News

US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Preview: No change is good

US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Preview: No change is good

The Consumer Sentiment Index is expected to be stable at 99.3 in January.  The Current Conditions Index will slip to 115.00 from 115.5 in December. The expectations Index will rise to 89.0 in January from 88.9 in December.

Read more

Gold: MACD offers bearish signal for first since November

Gold: MACD offers bearish signal for first since November

A  gold price indicator is offering a bearish signal for the first time in nearly two months. While the MACD has turned bearish, the candlestick arrangement on the daily chart is indicating the price pullback from six-year highs above $1,600 may be over. 

Gold News

GBP/USD: Probes five-week-old falling trendline near 1.3080

GBP/USD: Probes five-week-old falling trendline near 1.3080

GBP/USD stays positive around a one-week high while taking the bids to 1.3080 during the Asian session on Friday. The pair confronts a short-term key resistance trend line following its U-turn from a multi-month-old rising support line.

GBP/USD News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures