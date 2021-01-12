USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bulls to have a bumpy road beyond 0.8900

  • USD/CHF stays mildly bid after successfully crossing 21-day SMA.
  • Five-week-old horizontal line guards immediate upside, 0.8821-23 adds to the downside filters.

USD/CHF gains 0.12% intraday while picking up the bids around 0.8910 during early Tuesday. In doing so, the quote extends the upside break of 21-day SMA, portrayed the previous day, while also battling a short-term horizontal area comprising multiple highs since December 04.

Although sustained break of short-term key SMA and bullish MACD favors USD/CHF buyers, the aforementioned horizontal resistance around 0.8821-23 guards immediate upside.

Even if the quote manages to cross 0.8823, a downward sloping trend line from November 11, 2020, at 0.8945 now, probes the north-run.

Additionally, the November low of 0.8982, the 0.9000 round-figure and a descending resistance line stretched from late-September, currently around 0.9060, will probe the USD/CHF bulls past-0.8945.

Meanwhile, a 21-day SMA level of 0.8857 can probe immediate USD/CHF declines if it drops below the 0.8900 threshold.

Also acting as the key support, before the multi-month low of 0.8757, is the area around 0.8822-20 that comprising multiple levels marked since December 15.

USD/CHF daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.8911
Today Daily Change 11 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.12%
Today daily open 0.89
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8855
Daily SMA50 0.8967
Daily SMA100 0.905
Daily SMA200 0.9265
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.892
Previous Daily Low 0.8849
Previous Weekly High 0.8885
Previous Weekly Low 0.8758
Previous Monthly High 0.9093
Previous Monthly Low 0.8794
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8893
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8876
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.886
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8819
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8788
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8931
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8961
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9002

 

 

