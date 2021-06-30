USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bulls set to test 0.9220 mark

- USD/CHF extends the previous session gain in the Asian session.
- Pair looks for additional gains if price decisively breaks 0.9210.
- Momentum oscillator tilts in favor of bulls.
USD/CHF prints modest gains on Wednesday in the Asian session. The pair moves in a close trading range and awaits some confirmation before any directional bet.
At the time of writing, USD/CHF is trading at 0.9211, up 0.01% for the day.
USD/CHF daily chart
On the daily chart, the USD/CHF pair has been consolidating in the range of 0.9170 and 0.9235 for the previous two weeks. USD/CHF rose sharply from the 0.8967 made on June 15 and touched the multi-month high near 0.9240.
If the pair sustains above the session’s high at 0.9212, then it has the potential to move back to the previous day’s high in the vicinity of 0.9240 area.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator trades comfortably above the midline The reading suggests that there is room for further upside to the 0.9250 horizontal resistance level, followed by the April 9 high at 0.9281.
Alternatively, if price reverses direction, then the first target for USD/CHF bears could be the low of 0.9189 made a day before.
In doing so, the pair would test the 0.9150 horizontal support level. The selling pressure be intensified toward June 17 low at 0.9075 if it closes below the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.9137
USD/CHF additional levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9212
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|0.921
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9079
|Daily SMA50
|0.9064
|Daily SMA100
|0.9134
|Daily SMA200
|0.9072
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9233
|Previous Daily Low
|0.919
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9237
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9142
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9165
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.893
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9217
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9206
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9189
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9168
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9145
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9232
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9254
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9276
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
