USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bulls run to supply territory to cap back towards 0.90 area

- USD/CHF is running into a key daily resistance area.
- Bulls will seek a discount in pursuit of a meaning full monthly correction.
USD/CHF has shot through daily resistance structure and has moved up to test the supply territory in the 0.91 and 0.92 areas.
The following is a top-down analysis that opens the prospects of a daily bearish correction followed by a bullish correction on the monthly time frames.
Monthly deeper correction expected
From a monthly perspective, while there has been a wick to test the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, a more convincing correction may well still be on the cards in the coming weeks.
Daily reverse head and shoulders prospects
For the meantime, the bulls have been up to test the daily resistance, shooting through the structure which would be expected to act as support on a meaningful and healthy downside correction.
Bulls can monitor for bullish conditions following a run to the structure which would open the case for a bullish reverse head and shoulders pattern and compliment the forecast of a deeper monthly correction.
The outlook to the downside would coincide with a tiring DXY chart:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD continues to consolidate sub-0.7300
The AUD/USD pair is still unable to attract speculative interest, consolidating just below the 0.7300 mark. Rising coronavirus cases in the US and some local curfews may hit the greenback.
EUR/USD extends weekly slide to 1.1745
The shared currency maintains its sour tone, falling against the dollar, despite a generally optimistic market. ECB’s Lagarde hinted once again on intervention should the EUR appreciate.
Gold: Market weighing the significance of the vaccine
The price of the yellow metal has traded in a range of between $1,850 and $1,890 since the slide from the $1,960s, consolidating the move.
Unannounced hard fork on Ethereum blockchain causes troubles for cryptocurrency industry
Sudden technical issues of Ethereum infrastructure provider Infura spooked the cryptocurrency community on Wednesday. Numerous trading platforms and wallet service providers, including Binance and MetaMask, were forced to suspend ETH deposits and withdrawals, citing price updates.
WTI pulls away from 10-week highs, settles near $42
Crude oil prices rose sharply on Monday and Tuesday supported as coronavirus vaccine optimism revived hopes for a steady rebound in the global energy demand.